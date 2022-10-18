Sarah Michelle Gellar salutes friend Selma Blair after ‘DWTS’ exit: ‘I’ve never been so proud of you’

Sarah Michelle Gellar is showing her admiration for good friend Selma Blair making us all "believe that we can do anything" after Blair announced she had to leave "Dancing With the Stars" due to issues with her multiple sclerosis.

Blair announced on the Oct. 17 episode that she is exiting the competition, and Gellar had an emotional message for her friend following the news.

"Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows," Gellar wrote on Instagram. "Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you). You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up."

Gellar also thanked Sasha Farber, Blair's dance partner on the show.

"I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you," she wrote. "Thank you for that gift. And speaking of gifts- @selmablair your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you Blair."

Multiple sclerosis is a disease of the central nervous system that affects a person’s brain and spinal cord, slowing down or blocking communications between the brain and body, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Blair, 50, told Farber on the show that she could not go on with the competition after getting results back from magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) tests.

"I’ve pushed as far as I could," she said. "With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body has taken a hit. It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. There is just intense bone trauma and inflammation.”

The dance partners then delivered one final performance, a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love," to earn a perfect score of 40 points from the judges.

“This is a dance for everyone that has tried and hoped they could do more, but also the power in realizing it’s time to walk away,” Blair said on the show. “I am so, so grateful to be able to do one last gentle dance.”

Blair had previously stunned the crowd in an episode last month with her performance with Farber set to David Cook’s 2008 hit “The Time of My Life."

Her turn on "Dancing With the Stars" comes four years after she shared publicly that she has MS.

“The pain is still there,” Blair told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie in May. “I’m in remission. I built no new lesions. But I still have some brain damage and things that are there, but I’m OK with it. I’m grateful because I’m doing so much better.”

Gellar, 45, has been a longtime friend of Blair who gushed in a post celebrating Blair's 50th birthday in June that "from the day I met you I knew you were special and would be by my side for ever."

The former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star also expressed her support for Blair in 2019 after Blair made her first red carpet appearance following her announcement that she has MS.

"To say I’m proud, would be a gross understatement,” Gellar wrote at the time. “When I have a cold, I want to hide from the world under my covers. But not Selma. She is facing this diagnosis, the way she faces everything, with dignity, grace and head on.”