Sarah Jessica Parker shares the ‘only concern’ she had before joining ‘Sex and the City’

Sarah Jessica Parker’s signature role of Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex and the City” came with her putting her foot down about nudity. The actor said she voiced her concern to creator Darren Star about the possibly of taking her clothes off in the landmark HBO series before she signed on to it.

“I shared him with that my only concern — I thought the script was really interesting, and really exciting, and different, and fresh, and I’d never seen anything like that,” Parker said June 29 on “The Howard Stern Show.”

“And the only thing I said to him that I was concerned about was that I just didn’t feel comfortable doing nudity," she continued. “And I suspected that if it wasn’t in the pilot, it would be part of a series, that it felt like it was legitimately going to be talked about. And he said, ‘Don’t do it, then. I don’t care. Don’t do nudity.’ He said, ‘We’ll have other actors. If they feel comfortable doing it, they’ll do it but you do not have to.’”

Stern asked if Parker was concerned about her own body image or if she was worried that appearing nude would put her “in a different category of actress.”

“I think I was just shy,” she said. “I think I just never felt comfortable exposing myself that way. And I never had any judgments about anybody else doing it. It wasn’t like a morality thing. Or if somebody else felt comfortable doing it, I was admiring of them.

“But I just never felt comfortable being nude. I didn’t think it would change perception of me or kind of create opportunities that I might not be interested. I was shy.”

Parker, 58, also opened up about how she views herself, saying she’s never undergone any cosmetic surgery.

“I mean, I’m presentable. I don’t really like looking at myself ... I never have,” she said. “I mean, I think I’m fine.”

When asked if she’s had a facelift or done Botox, she replied, “I think about all of it,” while touching her face.

From left to right: Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall made "Sex and the City" a hit, spawning two movies and the reboot series "And Just Like That..." Getty Images

Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw is back for more in the second season of “And Just Like That…,” which features the return of Kim Cattrall's Samantha in a cameo, currently streaming on Max.

On "Sex and the City," Parker was also very conscious when it came to the language used by Carrie, making it known she didn’t want to curse, simply because they were on a cable network.

“I also thought, therefore, it meant that we had to be disciplined and we shouldn’t just use language because we could,” she said.

“And Carrie Bradshaw is a writer. And she’s really, really, really thoughtful about what she says, how she says it, when she says it, who she’s saying it to,” Parker explained. “And if we want to use language, let’s be really thoughtful about when she uses it. We can be smart about it. And I think it’s been good because when she’s used language, it’s been like, ‘Wow.’”