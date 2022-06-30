There's a new version of 'Love Island' coming — with a surprise host

A new host is ready to melt viewers on the newest season of "Love Island."

Sarah Hyland will be the host of Season Four of the reality dating show, E! News announced Thursday. The new season, "Love Island USA," will be streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The new season is a spinoff from the original U.K. series, filming in California and serving up plenty of hot drama and tempting challenges.

Sarah Hyland will be the new host of "Love Island" on Peacock. Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Hyland, an actor and singer, is best known for her time on "Modern Family," where she played Haley Dunphy. The actor told E! News that she's "thrilled and honored" to have the opportunity to host the "iconic show."

"I really love that the girls, for the most part, stick together and really bond and stand up for one another,” she said. “As a woman, I love it when I get to see that on television. But I definitely know that we’re going to have a lot of unexpected surprises and unpredictable twists that we’ve never seen. We’re pushing the boundaries this time around."

"Love Island" has quickly emerged as one of the top dating shows with multiple new iterations. The show follows a group of people placed on an island to find their match, with the winning couple being chosen by viewers and receiving a money prize.

The new season is set to premiere on July 19, with episodes dropping six days a week after the initial release.