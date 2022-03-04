IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What's the one photo that will forever define the COVID-19 pandemic for you?

Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil join ‘Pitch Perfect’ series — here’s who they will play

The show's cast also includes Adam Devine and Flula Borg reprising their roles from the "Pitch Perfect" movie franchise.
Sarah Hyland, left, and Jameela Jamil, right, are joining Adam Devine and the rest of the cast of Peacock's "Pitch Perfect" series.
Sarah Hyland, left, and Jameela Jamil, right, are joining Adam Devine and the rest of the cast of Peacock's "Pitch Perfect" series.Jennifer Lourie / Jon Kopaloff / Jeffrey Mayer / Getty Images
By Gina Vivinetto

Sarah Hyland and Jameela Jamil are joining Peacock's "Pitch Perfect" comedy series, the streaming service announced Friday.

Hyland will reunite with her former "Modern Family" co-star Adam Devine on the series, a spinoff of the hit feature film franchise.

Hyland celebrated the news Friday on Instagram, writing, "Aca-scuse me?! Reuniting with @adamdevine ???? Sounds like Treble!"

The show's cast also includes Flula Borg and Lera Abova.

Devine and Borg reprise their respective characters from the "Pitch Perfect" movie series, Bumper Allen and Piëter Krämer.

The series, which is set several years after the movies take place and has the working title of "Pitch Perfect," follows Bumper as he relocates to Germany and hires Piëter as his manager after a song of his becomes a hit in Berlin.

Hyland plays the pair’s quirky American assistant, who dreams of singer-songwriter success herself, while "Good Place" alum Jamil plays Piëter's ex Gisela, an up-and-coming pop star and Bumper's main rival.

Abova, who starred in the 2019 action thriller "Anna," rounds out the cast as Piëter's hipster sister, a popular DJ in Berlin who also works as a music producer.

"Pitch Perfect" begins filming soon in Berlin. So far, no premiere date has been announced.

(Peacock is owned by our parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a writer for TODAY.com. She lives in Asheville, North Carolina, where she spends her free time hiking, reading and snuggling with her "Friends" box set. She and her wife, Molly, are the proud moms of two formerly stray cats, Sophie and Pierre, and a rescue dog named Gracie. 