Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil join ‘Pitch Perfect’ series — here’s who they will play

Sarah Hyland and Jameela Jamil are joining Peacock's "Pitch Perfect" comedy series, the streaming service announced Friday.

Hyland will reunite with her former "Modern Family" co-star Adam Devine on the series, a spinoff of the hit feature film franchise.

Hyland celebrated the news Friday on Instagram, writing, "Aca-scuse me?! Reuniting with @adamdevine ???? Sounds like Treble!"

The show's cast also includes Flula Borg and Lera Abova.

Devine and Borg reprise their respective characters from the "Pitch Perfect" movie series, Bumper Allen and Piëter Krämer.

The series, which is set several years after the movies take place and has the working title of "Pitch Perfect," follows Bumper as he relocates to Germany and hires Piëter as his manager after a song of his becomes a hit in Berlin.

Hyland plays the pair’s quirky American assistant, who dreams of singer-songwriter success herself, while "Good Place" alum Jamil plays Piëter's ex Gisela, an up-and-coming pop star and Bumper's main rival.

Abova, who starred in the 2019 action thriller "Anna," rounds out the cast as Piëter's hipster sister, a popular DJ in Berlin who also works as a music producer.

"Pitch Perfect" begins filming soon in Berlin. So far, no premiere date has been announced.

