Sandra Bullock and Kelly Clarkson can’t stop laughing in off-the-rails interview

Sandra Bullock and Kelly Clarkson just had one of the most wildly entertaining interviews of all time.

The actor stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday to talk about her new Netflix film “The Unforgivable,” but the interview took an unexpected turn when both Bullock and Clarkson just could not stop laughing.

The jokes began when Bullock revealed she was living in Clarkson’s home state of Texas when the singer was crowned the first winner of “American Idol” in 2002.

When Clarkson playfully asked if Bullock voted for her, the “Miss Congeniality” star replied, “Look, the good thing is that you won. Does it matter who I voted for?”

Clarkson tried to get the interview back on track by asking about Bullock’s daughter Laila, 9, and her vocal abilities.

“She has some pipes,” Bullock said proudly. “They say it skips a generation, my parents were opera singers, I cannot sing at all.”

Clarkson then accidentally referred to the actor's parents in the present tense, to which Bullock corrected her: “My parents were singers — both dead.”

“But they were singers, though. Okay, that’s cool.” Clarkson replied.

With a gasp of laughter, Bullock quickly chimed in, “That they’re dead?!"

“No! That they’re singers! That’s so sad that they’re dead! I’m sweating!” Clarkson responded before erupting into uncontrollable giggles as Bullock hid behind her legs also laughing.

When the show returned from a commercial break, Bullock described the premise of “The Unforgivable.” She explained how the drama follows a previously incarcerated woman who society refuses to forgive.

“The Voice” coach asked if Bullock considers herself a forgiving person. The actor briefly hesitated, which Clarkson said meant “no.”

“How dare you?” Bullock joked. “I have not forgiven my parents for dying!”

“I love this whole run,” Clarkson said as she wiped tears from her eyes.

The giggles temporarily settled until around eight minutes into the interview when Bullock apparently misheard Clarkson.

"Did you just call me a wh---?" Bullock laughed.

Clarkson then cackled so hard that she stood up from her chair and Bullock covered her smile with her hands.

The talk show host said Bullock’s humor reminded her of her friends, to which the actor wittily quipped, “What, your friends are wh---s as well?”

Again, Clarkson tried to ask a Christmas-related question, but it was too late to return to a normal interview.

“The producers in her ear are like, ‘Segue to Christmas!’” Bullock told the audience. “I love Christmas, especially Christmas at Wayfair!”

Clarkson leaned back over her chair, laughing over the reference to her partnership with the furniture brand.

Summing up the conversation, Bullock said, “She’s happy my parents died, I was called a wh---…”

Finally, Clarkson wrapped up the segment and said, “This is a great interview. This is your favorite interview.”