Sam Elliott says he's not a fan of 'Yellowstone'

Sam Elliott may be part of “1883,” but he’s not a fan of the spinoff’s original series, “Yellowstone.”

The 77-year-old actor stars as tough cowboy Shea Brennan in the Paramount+ show. While he had nothing but praise for “1883,” he didn’t hold back his thoughts on “Yellowstone.”

“I’m not a ‘Yellowstone’ fan. I don’t watch ‘Yellowstone,’” Elliott told Marc Maron on the “WTF” podcast. “I love (Kevin) Costner. There’s a lot of good people on the cast, a few of them I’ve worked with before. Nothing against any of them, but it’s just too much like f---ing ‘Dallas’ or something, for me.”

“Too much of that for me,” Elliott continued, comparing “Yellowstone” to the long-running 80’s soap opera.

And even though both shows are created by Taylor Sheridan, Elliott called the prequel “a good one.”

This isn’t the first time he’s expressed his dislike for “Yellowstone.” He previously Told Taste of Country that the show “tainted” the spinoff, “1883.”

“On some level, I can’t stand,” he expressed. “Because I think ‘1883’ stands alone and will. Once it comes out, people are gonna say, ‘Oh, yeah. The only connection there is that it got John Dutton to Montana.’”

The “WTF” podcast interview also includes Elliott’s viral comments about “The Power of the Dog.” When asked his thoughts on the Western directed by Jane Campion, he quipped, “You want to talk about that piece of s---?”

Calling Campion a “brilliant director,” he questioned her knowledge about the American West. The best picture Oscar-nominated movie follows Benedict Cumberbatch’s character, Phil Burbank, as he struggles with his toxic masculinity as a closeted gay rancher living in Montana.

“What ... does this woman from down there ... New Zealand, know about the American West? And why ... did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, ‘This is the way it was?’ That rubbed me the wrong way, pal,” he said, also noting the “allusions to homosexuality throughout the f---ing movie” and comparing the film’s cowboys to Chippendales dancers.

Both Cumberbatch — who is nominated for a best actor Oscar — and Campion — who is up for best director — have both commented on Elliott’s remarks. The New Zealand director told Variety when asked her thoughts, “I’m sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. I’m sorry to say it, but he’s not a cowboy; he’s an actor.”

