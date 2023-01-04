Sadie Sink says saying goodbye to 'Stranger Things' is 'going to be awful'

Sadie Sink is gearing up for the fifth and last season of "Stranger Things."

After playing Max Mayfield on the program since she was 14, Sink appeared on TODAY Jan. 4, and revealed what it's going to be like to leave the show behind.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in season 4 of "Stranger Things." Netflix

“It’s going to be awful. It's going to be horrible. These kids, this entire cast and crew, this is like — I mean, it’s family. People say it all the time, but I genuinely mean it," Sink said. "And to think that we have to kind of say goodbye to that security and knowing that we won’t be seeing each other for another season, it’s scary and sad, but I think it’s exciting to move on to the next chapter.”

Sink's next chapter already sounds promising for her. The "Eli" star already has a new movie in theaters called "The Whale."

In the film, she plays the angry daughter of an obese man, who tries to reconnect with his kid in the final stages of his life.

"I think some of her behavior, I guess, is hard to justify at points because she is just in so much pain and it's manifested into these really bizarre and cool coping mechanisms," Sink said.

The "Glass Castle" actor noted that her character is portrayed as an angry person because she was abandoned by her father, Charlie, played by Brendan Fraser, when she was 8 years old.

When "The Whale" premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, it was met with a standing ovation that brought Fraser to tears.

While thinking about the public's reaction to the film, which came out in December, Sink said that she's "amazed" at how well-received the movie has been, especially since the film industry is "new" to her.

“I’m more comfortable with the TV space so it’s all been like a first experience for me just doing the film festival circuits and everything," she said. "But it’s been a real joy to see how the film has been received. And to see Brendan have such an incredible moment.”