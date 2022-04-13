'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' returns for an all-winner season

You're a winner, baby!

That could be said about all the queens sashaying into the work room for the next installment of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," which will feature all winners from previous seasons of the VH1-hit reality franchise.

Host RuPaul. Paramount+

Beginning May 20, 2022 on Paramount+, eight queens will compete for the coveted “Queen of All Queens” title and a $200,000 cash prize as well.

The queens are:

JAIDA ESSENCE HALL (Winner, Season 12)

Paramount+

JINKX MONSOON (Winner, Season 5)

Paramount+

MONÉT X CHANGE (Winner, 'All Stars' 4)

Paramount+

RAJA (Winner, Season 3)

Paramount+

SHEA COULEÉ (Winner, 'All Stars' 5)

Paramount+

TRINITY THE TUCK (Winner, 'All Stars' 4)

Paramount+

THE VIVIENNE (Winner, Season 1 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' )

Paramount+

YVIE ODDLY (Winner, Season 11)

Paramount+

Premiering in 2009 on the LGBTQ channel Logo, "RuPaul's Drag Race" has quickly become one of the most successful reality shows in the world, spawning 14 regular seasons and countless international iterations around the globe, including Spain, Thailand, Denmark and France.

Moving to VH1 in 2017, the United States version has been nominated for 39 Emmys, winning 19 including 11 for RuPaul, making the host the most awarded person of color in the awards ceremony history.

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" — a spinoff that features former contestants — began in 2012, and was brought to the streaming platform Paramount+ in 2021.