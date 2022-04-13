IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' returns for an all-winner season

For the first time ever in the history of the reality show franchise, the series will feature all former winners returning to compete for the title.
The queens of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" season seven.
The queens of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" season seven.Paramount+
/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala

You're a winner, baby!

That could be said about all the queens sashaying into the work room for the next installment of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," which will feature all winners from previous seasons of the VH1-hit reality franchise.

Host RuPaul.
Host RuPaul.Paramount+

Beginning May 20, 2022 on Paramount+, eight queens will compete for the coveted “Queen of All Queens” title and a $200,000 cash prize as well.

The queens are:

JAIDA ESSENCE HALL (Winner, Season 12)

JINKX MONSOON (Winner, Season 5)  

MONÉT X CHANGE (Winner, 'All Stars' 4)

RAJA (Winner, Season 3)

SHEA COULEÉ (Winner, 'All Stars' 5)

TRINITY THE TUCK (Winner, 'All Stars' 4)

THE VIVIENNE (Winner, Season 1 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' )

YVIE ODDLY (Winner, Season 11)

Premiering in 2009 on the LGBTQ channel Logo, "RuPaul's Drag Race" has quickly become one of the most successful reality shows in the world, spawning 14 regular seasons and countless international iterations around the globe, including Spain, Thailand, Denmark and France.

Moving to VH1 in 2017, the United States version has been nominated for 39 Emmys, winning 19 including 11 for RuPaul, making the host the most awarded person of color in the awards ceremony history.

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" — a spinoff that features former contestants — began in 2012, and was brought to the streaming platform Paramount+ in 2021.

Alexander Kacala

Alexander Kacala is a reporter and editor at TODAY Digital and NBC OUT. He loves writing about pop culture, trending topics, LGBTQ issues, style and all things drag. His favorite celebrity profiles include Cher — who said their interview was one of the most interesting of her career — as well as Kylie Minogue, Candice Bergen, Patti Smith and RuPaul. He is based in New York City and his favorite film is “Pretty Woman.”