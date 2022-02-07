Robert Irwin shares video of close call with croc during ‘intense’ feed

Crikey! That was a close call.

Robert Irwin had an "intense" encounter with a hungry crocodile in the season finale of his family's show, "Crikey! It's the Irwins," and the video footage is pretty phenomenal.

The 18-year-old shared a three-minute clip of the scene on his Instagram page over the weekend and said the show “saved the best for last.” Irwin also described the moment as “one of the most intense croc feeds” he’s ever done.

At the beginning of the scene, Irwin explains that he’s going to check in on Casper, a saltwater crocodile whom he’s grooming to become the new star of the Australia Zoo’s Crocoseum crocodile show.

But before Casper can join the show, Irwin and other staff members have to make sure he’s adjusting to his new surroundings well, and they pay the crocodile a little visit with plenty of food in hand.

As he maps out his approach with a co-worker, the wildlife expert describes just how risky the task ahead of him is.

“That’s going to entail someone jumping in with Casper, a crocodile in a brand-new environment, having no idea how he’s going to react. And today, that person is me,” he says before laughing.

Irwin watches the croc move around his habitat, but has a hard time keeping track of him in the water since Casper is leucistic, or pale. Irwin is extra cautious as he moves around since he knows that the croc is a bit of a wild card.

“Casper has such a wild behavior and since Dad first got Casper, he’s had that instinct,” he says, referring to his late father, Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray.

Irwin has had lots of training over the years, but even he seems to be a bit nervous.

“Since he was moved (into a new habitat), I’ve got no idea how he’s going to react, and honestly that’s quite terrifying,” he reveals.

After waiting for Casper to make a move, the croc finally jumps out and lunges toward Irwin, who tosses Casper some food.

“Bail, bail, bail,” Irwin can be heard saying in the background as he runs off to safety.

In the caption of his Instagram post, the youngest member of the Irwin family explained that zoo employees go into the crocodiles' enclosures to encourage them to use "all of their predatory instincts" and to educate guests about conservation.

"But safety for us is also crucial and you definitely have to know when to call it. And with such a powerful and quick croc like Casper we had no choice but to bail!" he continued.