Riley Keough reveals her husband makes a cameo in ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

For Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen, “Daisy Jones & The Six” has become a family affair — at least for a scene.

Keough, who portrays the titular character in the show, spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the show's red carpet premiere Feb. 23. During the interview, the 33-year-old actor confirmed that her husband of eight years will be making a brief cameo early on in the show.

“I don’t want to like spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene,” the granddaughter of Elvis Presley explained, adding, “They were like, ‘Do you want Ben to do this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s hilarious.’”

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen at the premiere of "Daisy Jones & The Six." Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

While she didn't divulge further details about the scene, eagle-eyed fans can look for Smith-Petersen in Episode Two. The first three episodes of "Daisy Jones & The Six" premiere on Prime Video March 3.

Keough and Smith-Petersen tied the knot on two separate occasions. Their first wedding took place in Nepal in an impromptu ceremony. They wed again in California after returning to the United States, celebrating with their friends and family in Napa Valley, California.

At the premiere, Keough spoke with TODAY.com about how she aimed to capture the “essence” of her character, created by Taylor Jenkins Reid in the book of the same name, explaining, “In the book, she’s messy and she’s unpredictable and she’s wild. But I also wanted to figure out who she is underneath all of that.”

“Daisy Jones & The Six” follows a fictional 1970s band, which Reid revealed in a blog post in 2019 is loosely based on the relationship between Steve Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham and its effect on Fleetwood Mac.

In the book, which was published in March 2019, a music producer brings together Daisy Jones (Keough) and a band called The Six, led by Billy Dunne (Sam Clafin).

The rest of the group is made up of keyboardist Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), guitarist Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), bassist Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse), and drummer Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon). Camila Morrone also portrays Camila Dunne, Billy’s wife.

The band becomes wildly successful fast, but one night in Chicago causes the band to split up just as they hit the peak of their success.

The story of the band is told retrospectively as an oral history, a format replicated in the show, which will chronicle the group's rise and fall documentary-style.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” will hit Prime Video March 3, with subsequent episodes released each Friday until the series finale March 24.