‘RHOP’ star Dr. Wendy Osefo weighs in on Gizelle Bryant’s ‘tragic’ confessional look

After a tumultuous Season Six, Dr. Wendy Osefo “just wanted to have fun” during Season Seven of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

Will her wish come true? We’ll have to wait and see, as "RHOP" premieres on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. on Bravo, with a supersized 75-minute episode.

Dr. Wendy Osefo in Season Seven of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Paul Gilmore / Bravo

Season seven brings back Dr. Wendy for her third season, alongside Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Mia Thornton. Also added to the mix are two friends: returning "RHOP" OG Charisse Jackson Jordan, and newbie Jacqueline Blake.

With hot tea and scandalous shade on the menu for Season Seven, TODAY caught up with Dr. Wendy all about what to expect from the ladies of the P.

Mia Thornton, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo Paul Gilmore / Bravo

Dr. Wendy said writing her memoir taught her ‘it’s okay to not be perfect’

Dr. Wendy recently published her memoir, “Tears of My Mother: The Legacy of My Nigerian Upbringing,” which explores how her Nigerian upbringing has affected her life, her success and her role as a parent.

As a first generation-American, Osefo has had to balance two distinct cultures while building her identity, setting the stage for an interesting self-dialogue that has informed who she is, how she’s traversed life, and how much of her upbringing she wants to pass on to her children.

Dr. Wendy told TODAY, “In the book, you see me really go through the journey of how do I make it so I make my parents happy, but I don’t forget to fulfill myself. I think we all have that question. When do we stop living for others and start living for ourselves?”

From deeply reflecting on her journey while writing the book, Dr. Wendy said that she learned that “no matter where we come from, some of us share the same experiences.”

Dr. Wendy continued, “Sometimes we are just too hard on ourselves, we want to be the best version of ourselves, which is fair, but we also have to know that we’ve only all lived this life one time, we have no other experience.

“It’s OK to make mistakes because part of living is making mistakes and deciding how we’re going to approach things differently in the future. I’ve learned to be okay with that. I’m not perfect, but you know what? I’m okay with that,” Dr. Wendy explained.

Dr. Wendy hoped to ‘move forward’ with Bryant during Season 7

Someone Dr. Wendy hasn’t been OK with? Her castmate Gizelle Bryant.

During Season Six, Bryant brought rumors to the group of alleged infidelity by Dr. Wendy’s husband, Eddie … a situation Dr. Wendy described as a “grenade thrown at me.” Season Six saw the pair sparring over the accusation, passing insults back and forth for all to see.

After the two went head-to-head at the Season Six reunion, Dr. Wendy hoped that she and Bryant could “move forward” and “start by being cordial,” but in true Housewives fashion … things didn’t go as planned.

In the Season Seven trailer, an interaction between Dr. Wendy and Bryant is teased, where Dr. Wendy says, “I just wanted to say hi!”

Bryant responds, “Yeah, don’t touch it, I’m good. Buh-bye.”

Speaking to TODAY, Dr. Wendy teased the moment. She said, “She didn’t even give me that opportunity to even be cordial. I felt like as adults, we should be cordial to each other. But as you can see, she gave me a shimmy instead. So I was like, ‘My life is in a good place. Maybe hers isn’t. So it is what it is.’”

Dr. Wendy said Bryant brings up cheating rumors ‘to deflect attention’ off herself

Throughout "RHOP" history, Bryant has brought up cheating rumors about multiple castmates and their partners.

The Season Seven trailer shows Bryant, Dixon and Darby discussing DMs sent by Dilliard Bassett’s husband to them, and Bryant calls Dillard Bassett’s husband “a sneaky link.”

Another scene shows Darby telling Dixon that she got a confusing Instagram DM from Dillard Bassett’s husband.

“Shoulda come to the W” the message read, referencing a hotel restaurant.

“Who were you at the W with?” Darby asks Dixon, confused. “Not your wife!”

Bassett addressed the DM drama on Twitter.

When people online asked why he invited Darby, he tweeted that he “invites everybody” because he “(runs) the rooftop there.”

Dr. Wendy told TODAY, “she’s (Bryant) literally gone down the list of everyone’s marriage and has attacked them. I did not pay any attention to the allegations because the source in itself wasn’t credible.”

“I hope that the viewers are starting to see a pattern because first, it was Karen, then it was me, then she’s doing it to Candiace. The proof is in the pudding at this point. I feel as though people do stuff like that when they’re trying to deflect the attention off of themselves.”

Dr. Wendy addressed Bryant’s ‘tragic’ Season 7 confessional look

Ahead of Season Seven, a promo was released that showed Bryant in a new confessional look … causing social media to go crazy, and her castmates to jump in.

Huger tweeted, “You’ve got to love her, Skunk hair design and all,” to which Dilliard Basset responded, “No, we don’t.”

Separately, Dilliard Bassett tweeted, “I think the network has a responsibility to step in when our looks are criminally offensive. Because my God today.”

While speaking to TODAY, Dr. Wendy addressed the chatter, saying, “At this point, I think what makes it tragic is the fact that you can tell she’s trying.”

“It would be different if it was like, ‘Oh, I don’t care.’ No, that was an effort, and the fact that’s what came of the effort. I mean, at this point, we just have to let it be,” Dr. Wendy continued.

Dr. Wendy said she ‘still can’t believe’ Thornton threw a martini in her face during Season 7

When Thornton joined the show for Season Six, she immediately jumped in the mix and made her presence known. By the looks of the Season Seven trailer, Thornton remains in lockstep … even throwing a martini in Dr. Wendy’s face.

Dr. Wendy told TODAY, “the conversation did not warrant that (a martini throw). It’s going to come completely out of left field, and I still can’t believe that transpired.”

“I thought that we are women who do not result in that type of behavior. It was very surprising,” Dr. Wendy explained.

When asked about Thornton’s second season, Dr. Wendy said, “All of us had raised eyebrows because you see her vacillate from left to right. I can’t even put my finger on who is your friend and who is not your friend? Who do you like and who do you not like?”

“One thing that a lot of us have said about Mia is we don’t know her, and I came out this season saying I still don’t know her,” Dr. Wendy continued.

Someone Dr. Wendy got to know this year? Thornton’s friend, Jacqueline Blake, who joined "RHOP" as a friend for Season Seven.

Dr. Wendy teased, “She came in as Mia’s bestie … in air quotes. She came in like a firecracker and when I say firecracker, that is an understatement. So you guys are in for a treat because when I say she is vocal, that is all caps vocal.”

Dr. Wendy answered rapid fire questions about Season 7

Dr. Wendy spilled even more tea about what’s to come by answering rapid-fire questions.

On who is most likely to throw shade to your face: Huger

On most likely to throw shade behind your back: Bryant

On who causes the most drama: Dixon

On who her perspective changes the most about: Darby. Dr. Wendy said, “I will say in a good way, I saw her in a different light.”

On who she has the most fun with: Darby

On who spills the most tea: Bryant

On who brings the most receipts: “I don’t know if anyone brought receipts this season,” Dr. Wendy said.

On if we’ll see her “slither” again: Dr. Wendy said, “honey, it is a saunter. Anytime I enter the room, I am sauntering. The slither is alive and well, and it will always be.”

On who surprised Dr. Wendy the most: Thornton

On who throws the best events: Dr. Wendy

On who is the best team player: Darby

On what she’s learned throughout her years on "RHOP": “Be who you are unapologetically. Those who like you will love you and those who don’t don’t matter,” Dr. Wendy said.