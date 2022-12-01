Mia Thornton hits back at ‘RHOP’ castmates for comments about her ‘big feet’

For Mia Thornton, starring on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac” has offered a chance to see herself in a different light.

In her second season on the show, Thornton is deep in the drama, alongside castmates Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Dr. Wendy Osefo. Thornton brought her childhood best friend, Jacqueline Blake, into the mix this year as a friend of the cast, and ‘RHOP’ OG Charisse Jackson-Jordan has also returned in the same capacity.

TODAY.com chatted with Thornton to hear tea from Season Seven…and what’s to come for the rest of the season.

Mia Thornton, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo Paul Gilmore / Bravo

Thornton doesn’t expect an apology from Osefo

On recent episodes, Thornton and Osefo have sparred in a fiery battle that began over Osefo's business practices with Peter Thomas, former husband of ex-”RHOA” wife Cynthia Bailey who’s popped up on “RHOP” this season.

As the pair’s conversation escalated during the cast trip to Miami, Thornton threw a drink at Osefo (missing a drench by a few inches), and both women repeatedly rose from their seats in the heated moment.

Since the episode aired, Thornton publicly addressed her actions, taking accountability for her part in the drama and apologizing to fans.

Thornton tells TODAY.com that she “hands down” stands by her apology, and says, “I’m very adamant about people understanding that I’m not perfect.”

Thornton continues, “No one deserves a drink in their face. I don’t think that Wendy you deserved it. I’m very sorry for it. I apologized to her about it, and I don’t want to ever see that side of me ever again.

On Episode Eight, Osefo shared that Thomas told her that Thornton “did some snake s---” to Thomas’ girlfriend at the time.

Although the episode didn’t see Thornton’s response, Thornton tells TODAY.com, “Peter’s girlfriend and I are childhood best friends. We grew up together, and we have gone through ups and downs as rightfully so when you’re friends with someone for that long.”

Thornton continues, “I have spoken with her since the show has aired and she’s sorry, but I told her I’m not upset at her at all. At the time, she was upset at me about something and she confided in her boyfriend. She had every right to do so. The person that we’re a little bit ‘ehh OK’ about is Peter. We’re like, why would you tell someone that you just met about personal family business? Where’s that coming from other than just being plain messy?”

Although Osefo hasn’t publicly apologized for her part in the drama, she has thanked fans for their outpouring of support.

Thornton tells TODAY.com, “I don’t want to expect” an apology from Osefo, and adds, “if she feels like she owes me an apology, she should give it. If she doesn’t, I’m just gonna take notes.”

Thornton doesn’t feel that Bryant and Dixon picked a side in the drama

What Osefo has responded to? Dixon’s recent interview with TODAY.com, in which she addressed the drama between Osefo and Thornton.

Online commentary has largely critiqued Dixon and Bryant for seeming to taking Thornton’s side in the fight, but Thornton tells TODAY.com that she “doesn’t feel (Dixon and Bryant) picked a side.”

Thornton continues, “I hate that they’re being dragged into the situation of supporting me.” However, in Episode Eight, Dixon said that she took Thornton’s side because she doesn’t like Osefo.

Dixon previously told TODAY.com that the fight “really wasn’t that big of a deal in the moment,” a sentiment Thornton agrees with. Thornton explains, “We all wanted to just have a vacation. We were there to celebrate Karen’s birthday. So after the first night, the next morning, we were like, OK, pool time, OK, let’s go to the beach. Let’s move on, guys and let’s not even talk about it.

“We make mistakes. We’re not perfect. One thing about sisterhood is being able to just own up to your thoughts and moving on or even respecting your boundaries and taking a pause, right? And pray for a new day,” Thornton says.

Osefo drew a parallel between the situation with her and Thornton and the fight that rocked Potomac during Season Five between Dillard-Bassett and Monique Samuels. In that situation, Dixon was a strong proponent of Samuels being in the wrong, contrary to what many saw as Dilliard-Bassett’s antagonistic behavior towards Samuels.

Thornton addressed the comparison while speaking to TODAY.com, saying, “it’s really hard for me to have an opinion on that topic because I don’t know Monique and I wasn’t there when she had her altercation with Candiace ... But based off of what I’ve seen, it does appear to be a very different situation.

“But, there’s no justification for any type of physicality, for throwing drinks, whatever it is that’s happening. I definitely don’t agree with it and I’m woman enough to own that. I just can’t compare the two because I wasn’t there, and I don’t know Monique, so I don’t want to judge her,” Thornton explains.

Thornton addressed those confessionals about her

After Thornton and Osefo fought, Osefo left the cast’s vacation home and checked into a hotel, causing conflict with Thornton as Huger, Dilliard-Bassett and Darby wanted to still see Osefo and have her involved in the group’s vacation plans.

Ahead of seeing Osefo for lunch, Huger talked to Thornton about her plan to see Osefo, but Dillard-Bassett and Darby did not. In response, Thornton told the Dillard-Bassett and Darby that they would have to find other accommodations for the rest of their time in Miami, as she felt disrespected by the pair.

In their confessionals, Dilliard-Bassett and Darby talked about the exchange.

Darby said, “I don’t know where the hell Mia found this audacity to bring her size 13 shoe over here and actually tell me what I can and can’t do as a full grown woman.”

Dilliard-Bassett said, “I’m not leaving the house that I was invited to, because you’re mad that your feet are big.”

While speaking to TODAY.com, Thornton responds to the confessionals. “They shouldn’t talk about everybody with big feet, because at this point, people are getting offended because there’s a lot of big footed women in this world," she says.

“I can’t change it. God made me this way, so be careful. I’m his creation. Stop talking about his work,” Thornton continues.

Another confessional saw Dixon poking fun at Thornton’s cancer debacle, as Dixon said she couldn’t see Thornton’s purported cancerous mass on her butt as Thornton was dancing on the beach.

Thornton tells TODAY.com, “It did bother me like a little bit. I was like Robyn, you’re supposed to be my girl. I’m riding with you, I’m going to defend you until the wheels fall off. Why are you judging me and my booty? It’s already bad enough that my booty is all over the screen."

“It does hurt because I don’t like people questioning my intentions on being transparent about something that I was really going through. It’s very challenging, because I was really going through it ... It was just a very opportune time to make a misallegation of something. You could never see the derm lump. It’s internal for heaven’s sake,” Thornton continues.

Mia Thornton said she would "absolutely come back for another season." Bravo

Thornton commented on other ‘RHOP’ hot topics

Social media has been in a stir about Thornton’s future on the show, but according to Thornton, she’s not going anywhere.

Thornton tells TODAY.com, “I absolutely would come back for another season. I’m in too deep, there’s much more to unfold here.”

A future she’s uncertain about? Her relationship with once best friend, Blake, who she brought onto the show this season as a friend of the cast.

It’s been rumored that Blake and Thornton had a falling out, and Dixon told TODAY.com, “I definitely think one is really wrong, and it’s not going to be good for her when people see it play out.”

Thornton addressed the drama, and said, “Jacqueline and I grew up together. I’ve known her since we were 15. We’re sisters, sisters fight. I’m the oldest sister so I pick on her. It’s been our relationship since the beginning of time."

“I don’t know exactly how things are panning out. We have so much going on and what’s happening, but hopefully, I’m not going to be the one that doesn’t look good, but hey, maybe we’re going to continue on with this record,” Thornton continues.

With midseason approaching, it’s natural that the ladies have begun mentally preparing for the reunion, and Thornton says, “There’s just a few of them [that] I won’t necessarily want to sit right next to me.”

Thornton plays ‘RHOP’ rapid fire

Thornton answered rapid-fire questions about the rest of Season Seven.