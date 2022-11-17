The revamped season of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York City” won’t premiere until 2023, but one Housewife has already left the series.

In a post Lizzy Savetsky shared on Instagram Wednesday, Nov. 16, the influencer announced her exit after enduring what she called “a torrent of antisemitic attacks.”

“I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC,” Savetsky wrote. “As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience.”

But the 36-year-old went on to explain that her hopes soon changed after the show's executive producer, Andy Cohen, revealed the new 'RHONY' cast at BravoCon in October.

"Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks," she wrote. "As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family."

Savetsky, who hosts an IGTV matchmaking series for Jewish singles called “Bashert By Lizzy,” then told her fans and followers that she's now looking ahead to her "next chapter."

While she didn’t go into the specifics of the antisemitism she faced in the wake of the “RHONY” casting news, it comes on the heels of another similar incident.

More than a week before the BravoCon announcement, Savetsky shared an Instagram post detailing “a frightening barrage of antisemitic hate and threats” she received after speaking out about Kanye West’s antisemitic comments.

A Bravo spokesperson released a statement confirming Savetsky's exit: "After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY. "

The remaining group of all-new Housewives set to appear on the upcoming season of the series includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hasan, Erin Dana Lichy Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

