'RHONJ’ star Margaret Josephs' ex-husband, Jan, dies at 74

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs is paying tribute to her ex-husband, Jan Josephs, after revealing on social media that he died last week at age 74.

According to People, Jan Josephs died on Aug. 26 from a sudden heart attack.

On Sept. 5, the reality television star, 55, uploaded a sepia-toned throwback photo of her former spouse with a grin on his face to Instagram.

"Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday , he passed away unexpectedly last week and a piece of us died with him,” she wrote in the caption. “We are heartbroken.”

She continued, “The night before he left us we shared a beautiful conversation of how blessed we are, our children all successful and happy and that we could only brag to each other.”

Despite their separation in 2013, the two had remained close.

“We spoke everyday, he was my family,” she said.

Margaret Josephs then praised Jan Josephs for being “an amazing father, grandfather, friend, partner to his girlfriend.”

“He loved everyone unconditionally , he loved Motown, working out and Italian food, but most of all he loved his family,” she said.

At the end of her post, she wrote, “I chose this photo not only because it was one of his favorites but because he had a youthful spirit and will be forever young. Happy Birthday my angel.”

Josephs also included multiple prayer-hand and broken heart emoji in her emotional message.

Jan and Margaret Josephs tied the knot in 1994. While they were together, he frequently made appearances on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

The couple share a son. Margaret Josephs is also a stepmom to Jan Joseph’s three children from a previous marriage.

The “RHONJ” star keeps her relationships with her children private and has not publicly shared their names. The four children have never made an appearance on the Bravo reality series.

In a rare interview about her family, Margaret Josephs told People in 2018 that her stepchildren were “holding a grudge” against her after she divorced Jan Josephs and remarried Joe Benigno in 2013.

“I know they don’t hate me,” Margaret said at the time. “They’re holding a grudge. And it doesn’t make it any easier. But I know in my heart we’ll find a way back to one another. I’d die over them.”

Her biological son is 26 and her stepchildren are 42, 44 and 26, People reports.

On Sept. 1, Legacy.com published an obituary for Jan Josephs that said he spent 40 years working in the garment industry. He also helped run Joseph’s Brothers Embroidery.

“Jan would tell you his greatest accomplishment was his family,” the obituary said. “He was the proudest father and grandfather and would tell anyone who would listen about how wonderful each family member was.”

He is survived by his partner Laura Leoniti.