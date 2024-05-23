‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 14 cast announced! See who’s new and who’s returning

The cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 14 has officially been revealed.

Bravo announced its upcoming season's official cast on May 22 in a post on its website. The series' newest season— which, according to People, is already underway with production— will feature familiar faces as well as new ones taking a turn in front of the cameras.

Who is returning to 'RHOBH' Season 14?

Bravo's announcement confirms audiences will get to tune into the goings-on of previous cast members, including:

Garcelle Beauvais

Erika Jayne

Dorit Kemsley

Kyle Richards

Sutton Stracke

Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly will also be on the series, with Bravo specifying in its announcement that they return as "friends" of the cast members.

Who is new to 'RHOBH' Season 14?

American businesswoman Bozoma Saint John joins the cast as a full-time member.

What happened at the end of 'RHOBH' Season 13?

As in previous seasons, the 13th season of the reality show generally focused on its cast members' interpersonal relationships and careers. The next season brings the possibility of incorporating Richards’ estrangement from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, into its storyline.

During an Amazon livestream in February, Richards explained that the couple weren’t ready to open up about their separation during the 13th Season. Their relationship ultimately became public during the second season of Umansky’s Netflix show, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

“For anyone who is confused, that (decision to split) happened after we were done filming (‘RHOBH’) and the story came out,” Richards said at the time. “Then the Netflix cameras happened to be with us in Aspen, so they ended up filming us talking about it.”

“Obviously, Bravo’s been following my life for 13 years. It’s not like (Netflix) can film that scene, and then I don’t share that with the viewers of ‘The Housewives,’” she continued. “So we ended up shooting that scene — both for ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’” — after we were all wrapped and the story ended up coming out.”

During a May 14 appearance on the “B---- Bible” podcast, Richards confirmed that she and Umanksy were no longer living together.