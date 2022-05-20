Colorado Rockies reporter Kelsey Wingert had quite the scare after getting hit in the head by “a 95 MPH” ball during a game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

The 29-year-old sports journalist, who covers the MLB team for AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, shared a photo of her injury, detailing what happened after she was hit.

“The @Rockies & @ATTSportsNetRM have treated me like family. Getting me treatment & to the best hospital ASAP,” Wingert tweeted. “I was at hospital for 5 hours w/ David Woodman (GM of AT&T SN), his wife, Paula & my producer Alison Vigil.”

In a follow-up tweet, Wingert added that she had a CT scan to check for internal bleeding and any fractures.

“It came back clear, Thank God. I received internal & external stitches,” she continued. “I’ve been staying at my GM’s house. I can’t say enough about AT&TSN & the Rox.”

Wingert was hit by a foul off the bat of Giants player Austin Slater in the ninth inning of the game on Monday. She had been sitting in the first-base camera well, the Associated Press reported.

In her post on Wednesday, Wingert concluded by thanking people for their prayers.

“I've never experienced support like this,” she wrote.

The Wingert and the Rockies also retweeted a statement by AT&T SportsNet about the incident.

“Reporter @KelsWingert was hit by a foul ball during Monday’s Rockies game. Kelsey immediately received medical attention and we’re happy to share that she’s doing well under the circumstances,” the statement read. “We’re wishing Kelsey a speedy recovery and we’ll see her soon on the @Rockies broadcast.”

A rep for the Rockies did not immediately respond to TODAY's request for comment.