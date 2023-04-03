'Reba' stars reunite to rock out at the singer's concert — see the photos

Reba McEntire’s latest show was a Hart family reunion!

Several “Reba” cast members reunited at the singer’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl on April 1.

Melissa Peterman, 51, who played Barbra Jean in the 2000s sitcom, shared a selfie with co-stars Steve Howey and JoAnna Garcia Swisher — not to mention a giant cardboard cutout of McEntire’s face peeking out of the corner.

“Mrs. H is at the Hollywood Bowl tonight!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Peterman also shared a funny video of Garcia Swisher, 43, carrying the cardboard version of the singer before the show.

Peterman, Garcia Swisher and Howey kept their sweet reunion going during the concert, watching the show arm-in-arm.

In another cute video shared by Peterman, they rocked out to McEntire’s performance.

The stars later reunited with Mrs. H herself in another photo shared by Peterman.

“Fam,” Garcia Swisher commented on the post, adding a heart emoji.

Howey, 45, who played Van Montgomery in the series, revealed that he had initially wanted to plan an onstage “Reba” reunion during her Hollywood Bowl show — but that McEntire vetoed that idea.

“She shot me down,” he told "Entertainment Tonight" at the CMT Music Awards on April 2. “I was like, ‘What if I go onstage and I’m like, ‘Hey, Mrs. H! I’m looking for Cheyenne.’ She’s like, ‘There’s not enough time! I gotta change, there’s not enough time.’”

He also addressed the possibility of reviving “Reba,” which aired from 2001 to 2007.

For a new show to work, Howey told "ET," it would have to “tell a new story that would be beneficial for Reba. For her to take the time away from touring and her life, it would have to be a really good story.”

In any case, he was full of affection for his “Reba” co-star.

“She’s amazing. She’s an angel,” he said. “She’s an American treasure.”