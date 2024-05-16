Reba McEntire is returning to TV comedy — and bringing some close friends with her.

On May 14, NBC dropped a trailer for the country icon's new sitcom, “Happy’s Place,” that just so happens to also star her boyfriend, Rex Linn, and former “Reba” co-star Melissa Peterman.

McEntire, who has no plans to leave “The Voice,” is a sitcom veteran, having starred in the series “Reba,” in which she played a suddenly single mom. That show ran for six seasons between 2001 and 2007.

So, what can fans expect from McEntire’s latest foray into comedy? Read on to find out.

What is 'Happy’s Place' about?

The series is about a woman (McEntire) who inherits a tavern from her late father, only to learn she has to run it with a much younger half-sister she didn’t know she had, played by Belissa Escobedo, who’s known for her work in “Blue Beetle” and “Hocus Pocus 2.”

When does 'Happy’s Place' premiere?

The series will debut this fall, although no specific date has been announced.

How can I watch 'Happy’s Place'?

The series will air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and stream the following day on Peacock.

(Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Who else is in 'Happy's Place'?

The series also stars McEntire’s boyfriend, Linn, who plays the tavern’s short-order cook.

Rex Linn (left) joins Reba McEntire (right) in "Happy's Place." NBC / Casey Durkin

“He is kind of the patriarch now that (her character’s) daddy has died. ‘Cause he’s been with the tavern the longest,” McEntire told “Entertainment Tonight.”

The "Fancy" singer did not shy away from the possibility that art may imitate life when asked if their characters could develop a romance.

“Wow, you think there could? I’m sure glad you brought that up,” she joked.

Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco and Tokala Black Elk will also star in the show.

What’s with the 'Reba' reunion?

Yes, Peterman, who played the delightfully ditzy and perky Barbra Jean on “Reba,” is teaming up with McEntire again. She plays a bartender and says the rapport the pair has will shine through.

Melissa Peterman (left) and Reba McEntire (right) join forces again in "Happy's Place." NBC / Casey Durkin

“It’s whole new characters, a whole new scenario and a lot of our same team,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “The dynamic is gonna be that dynamic that we have, that natural one.”

Peterman and McEntire have both appeared on “Young Sheldon” and worked together multiple times since “Reba,” sharing the screen in “Working Class,” “The Hammer” and “Baby Daddy.”

What has McEntire said about 'Happy's Place'?

“(It’s) lots of fun. I love all genres of entertainment, but the sitcoms are just so much fun, because it’s a brand-new script every week,” she told "Entertainment Tonight."

“And you’re just having fun. It’s really hard memorizing all the dialogue you have to do, but it ain’t my first rodeo, girlfriend. Absolutely, I do love it. And it’s just playtime. We have a blast with it.”

McEntire says the show is from the same writers and producers who made “Reba,” while noting “Happy's Place” will go beyond simply providing laughs.

“It’s going to be that heartfelt, fun, funny, laugh at our silliness. But also, be touched by the heart in the show,” she said.