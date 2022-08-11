Reba McEntire joined by her boyfriend and her former ‘Reba’ co-star in trailer for new Lifetime movie

Reba McEntire will be back on our television screens soon, proof that there really is justice in this world.

The country music singer and actor on Thursday shared a trailer for her new Lifetime project, “Reba McEntire's The Hammer.”

McEntire will play traveling judge Kim Wheeler. According to a recent press release for the film, Wheeler is a “firecracker” who "lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice."

The film is inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker.

McEntire will star in the movie alongside her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, who will take on the role of a mysterious cowboy.

McEntire’s former “Reba” co-star Melissa Peterman (who played the part of Barbra Jean in the comedy series) is also part of the cast and can be seen in the trailer.

McEntire and Linn’s romantic relationship began back in 2020. In an interview with “Extra” last October, McEntire shed some light on their conversations about their future.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn in "The Hammer." The country singer takes on the role of a judge while her real-life boyfriend plays the part of a cowboy. Lifetime's "The Hammer" trailer / @reba via Instagram

“We’ve talked about it and giggled about it,” McEntire explained. “We thought, ‘Man, if we ever did have a ceremony, we would have to have a 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 6 o’clock, and an 8 o’clock because we have so many friends, acquaintances, and family.”

Whether the couple will be headed toward marital vows anytime soon is unknown. It seems, however, that they are ready to take on their careers together with “The Hammer,” which follows McEntire’s character as she levels up from her position as a lawyer to become judge of the 5th District of Nevada.

With her new position, Wheeler becomes one of the few remaining traveling judges in the United States. She also takes on the task of ensuring justice when the former judge dies under suspicious circumstances.

“As the investigation of the former judge’s death heats up, Kim’s sister Kris (Peterman), who runs the local brothel, suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served,” the press release says.

"The Hammer" will be released in 2023. McEntire previously worked with Lifetime on last year's "Christmas in Tune."