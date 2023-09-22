Reba McEntire had some help from an old friend when she stopped by “America’s Got Talent” this week.

The country music legend belted out her 1982 hit “Can’t Even Get the Blues” on the Sept. 20 episode of “AGT” while contortionist Sofie Dossi performed.

Fans may remember that McEntire gave Dossi the Golden Buzzer when she served a guest judge on the 11th season of “AGT” back in 2016. Dossi, who was 14 at the time, wound up finishing in the top 10 on the show.

McEntire was in the middle of a rousing performance when Dossi appeared nearly 90 seconds into the song, doing a handstand on the judges’ table while she curled her legs before using her right leg to take off a hat on her head and then flip it, prompting the audience to go wild.

Sofie Dossi (top) did more than just hang around while Reba McEntire performed. Trae Patton / NBC

McEntire continued singing while Dossi spun her body as she sat in a hoop that hung from the ceiling.

“You know, Sofie and me, we can’t even get the blues no more!” McEntire said, as Dossi twirled her way back down to the ground, then back up and down again as the performance wrapped up.

After finally staying on the ground, Dossi ran over to McEntire and the two of them hugged. McEntire then told host Terry Crews she was thrilled to return to “America’s Got Talent.”

Sofie Dossi (foreground) added a new wrinkle to a stellar Reba McEntire (background) performance. Trae Patton / NBC

“It’s wonderful, absolutely wonderful. Thanks for the hospitality, and Sofie and me getting to be back together again after seven years, it’s fun,” McEntire said.

McEntire will lend her talents to the upcoming 24th season of “The Voice,” serving as a coach, alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

Sofie Dossi (left) and Reba McEntire (right) are all smiles. Trae Patton / NBC

“I’m looking forward to being here with all of y’all,” she said while appearing on “The Voice” in May.

“You’ve treated me so nicely. I appreciate the hospitality so much that you showed me earlier. And to be able to come in and form my team, I’m so looking forward to it.”

You can catch McEntire on “The Voice” when the new season premieres Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.