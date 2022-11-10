Reba McEntire ‘cleans up good’ with boyfriend Rex Linn on the CMAs red carpet

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn sure did "clean up good" when it came time to get fancy on the red carpet at the CMA Awards.

The country music star dazzled in a floor-length, velvet blue gown and sparkly heels, while her actor boyfriend looked sharp in a black suit paired with a black shirt.

McEntire, 67, who co-stars with Linn, 65, on the ABC crime drama "Big Sky: Deadly Trails" as the villainous couple Sunny and Buck Barnes, shared a photo on Instagram of the two before the CMA Awards on Nov. 9 in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Sunny and Buck clean up good!" she wrote. "#CMAawards #BigSky #Fancy."

McEntire made a wardrobe change to a maroon dress when the couple, who have been dating since 2020, appeared together onstage to present the award for song of the year to Jordan Davis for "Buy Dirt."

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn present the award for song of the year during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey / AP

The red carpet and presenting duties were part of a busy night for McEntire. The three-time Grammy Award winner also performed with fellow luminaries Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert in a tribute to country icon Loretta Lynn, who died at 90 last month.

Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert kicked off the CMA Awards with a tribute to late country music icon Loretta Lynn. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The superstar trio sang a medley of Lynn's classic songs, including "Coal Miner's Daughter," "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin,'" "You're Looking at Country," and "You Ain't Woman Enough."

Luke Combs took home the top prize of the night by winning his second straight Entertainer of the Year award.