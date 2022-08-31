Reba McEntire shows her dark side alongside boyfriend Rex Linn in ‘Big Sky’ trailer

Reba McEntire is showing off her villainous side in a new trailer for Season 3 of ABC's crime drama "Big Sky," called “Big Sky: Deadly Trails" this season.

The singer and actor is joined by her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn. The pair play Sunny Barnes (McEntire) and Buck Barnes (Linn), a shady married couple who own Sunny Day Excursions, a Montana company that specializes in glamping experiences.

The trailer, released Wednesday, is set to Patsy Cline's classic country hit "Walkin' After Midnight," and kicks off by showing Sunny greeting a new group of guests outside in pristine nature.

"Welcome to Sunny Day Excursions, luxury backcountry experience. Let's get out there and have some fun and be safe," she tells them cheerfully.

It soon becomes clear that all is not well in the backcountry — or with the Barneses — when one of Sunny Day Excursion's campers goes missing.

The camera flashes to private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), who discuss the missing camper with newly appointed Sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) before trekking off to see the Barneses at their camp.

Real-life couple Reba McEntire and Rex Linn star in Season 3 of ABC's "Big Sky." ABC / via Youtube

"Sometimes people just want to disappear," Buck tells the sheriff, literally shrugging his shoulders about the missing man.

The sheriff shoots back, "But then there's people who want to make them disappear."

Moments later, a body is seen crashing down onto the hood of a moving SUV.

The trailer is filled with ominous images of backpackers hiking in the woods, with blood splashing one hiker's face. Someone else drags a lifeless body and digs what is likely an unmarked grave.

And then there is creepy Sunny, staring into a campfire as she tosses the backpacker's missing persons flyer into it.

The trailer ends with a clip of a grinning Sunny saying, "Fun will be had or your money back."

McEntire and Linn, who also co-star in the upcoming Lifetime movie “Reba McEntire’s The Hammer," opened up to Deadline earlier this month about how much they were enjoying working together on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails."

"We’re having a blast,” said McEntire. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night and there was a full moon. I think we broke around 12:54 a.m. Mountain time."

“It was a long night but so beautiful. We are really loving it," she added.

As for Linn, he could only rave about McEntire's performance on the show. “Wait until you see her in this!” gushed the actor.

"Big Sky: Deadly Trails" premieres Sept. 21 on ABC.

