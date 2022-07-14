Exclusive: The cast of 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 3 is here

First, they took on the Turks and Caicos, then the Berkshires' Bluestone Manor. Now, housewives are headed to Thailand!

TODAY can exclusively confirm that housewives Porsha Williams (alum of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"), Gizelle Bryant ("The Real Housewives of Potomac"), Candiace Dilliard Bassett (“The Real Housewives of Potomac"), Heather Gay (“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City"), Whitney Rose (“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City"), Alexia Echevarria (“The Real Housewives of Miami"), Marysol Patton (“The Real Housewives of Miami") and Leah McSweeney (alum of “The Real Housewives of New York City") will all appear on the next iteration of Peacock’s series "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip."

Peacock also confirmed that the ladies will be setting off to Thailand —for Season Three the location for some past memorable moments in the "Housewives" franchise.

The show goes into production later this month. he premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Williams, who was last seen on “Atlanta” during Season 13 in May 2021, announced that she would not be returning via an Instagram post in September 2021. Williams went on to appear in a spinoff focused on her family, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters,” which concluded in January 2022. Fans have called for Porsha to return to “RHOA,” and although their wish hasn’t been granted just yet, they’ll be seeing her on “RHUGT3."

Bryant and Dilliard-Bassett are current cast members on “Potomac,” which recently wrapped filming Season Seven. “The Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Bryant, Dilliard Bassett, Robyn Dixon. Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and Ashley Boalch Darby, and will premiere later this year.

Gay and Rose are current cast members on “Salt Lake City,” which also recently wrapped filming Season Three. Gay is close friends with cast mate Jen Shah, whose criminal allegations have catapulted “RHOSLC” into the spotlight. Last week, Gay was spotted filming in New York with Shah and fellow cast mate Meredith Marks. Both Gay and Marks posted in support of Shah’s innocence, but a surprise came when Shah changed her plea to guilty on Monday, July 11. Gay and Rose are cousins, but fan accounts have teased that alliances may have changed during taping Season Three as Rose has become close friends with a sparring partner for Gay, castmate Lisa Barlow. It’s obvious that the "Salt Lake City" ladies will have lots to talk about.

Nepola and Patton were originally seen on “Miami” during its first three seasons on Bravo from 2011-2013, and were welcomed back to the housewives world as the show was rebooted for a fourth season on Peacock. Season Four gained rave reviews from fans, with OGs Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein and Adriana De Moura joining Nepola and Patton alongside newbies Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira.

McSweeney starred on “New York” during Seasons 12 and 13, and made her last appearance on the show in September 2021.

On March 23, 2022, Bravo confirmed that it would be recasting “RHONY” in its entirety, launching a new frontier for the housewives, in addition to launching “RHONY: Legacy,” with fan-favorite NY ‘wives. Casts for each haven’t been announced. McSweeney hasn’t said whether she would return for another season on either of the franchises.

Season One of "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" offered a new take on the housewives’ often chaotic cast trips to beach destinations, uniting “The Real Housewives of New York” stars Ramona Singer and LuAnn DeLesseps, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards in Turks and Caicos.

"The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 1. Pictured: (l-r) Kenya Moore, Melissa Gorga, Ramona Singer, Teresa Giudice, Luann de Lesseps, Cynthia Bailey, Kyle Richards. Karolina Wojtasik / Peacock

Premiering June 23, Season Two united ex-wives at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor, uniting Medley and Jill Zarin of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

"The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 1. Pictured: (l-r) Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Taylor Armstrong. Sophy Holland / Peacock

Viewers are currently watching the season progress, offering a newer look at fan favorite wives participating in boatloads of debauchery, drama and fun.