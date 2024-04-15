‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Robyn Dixon won’t return for Season 9. Here’s why

Fans of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" will be missing a few familiar faces when Season Nine of the hit reality series airs.

Robyn Dixon, who has appeared on the show for the past eight seasons, just confirmed that she won't be a part of the next season.

“Yes, I will not be returning for Season Nine of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’” the 45-year-old said during the latest episode of her podcast, “Reasonably Shady.”

Dixon said this wasn't her own decision. TODAY.com has reached out to Bravo for comment, and hasn't heard back at the time of publication. Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY's parent company.

“It’s reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, ‘Ooh, I am walking away and this is a break’ or anything like this. This was a network decision,” she said.

Robyn Dixon in Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Bravo

The reality star said that rumors of her departure had been spreading in recent days. She decided to tackle them head-on once Season Eight and its reunion finished airing.

“I wanted to respect the network and respect the show and wait until the season ended,” she said.

After sharing the bittersweet news, Dixon said she's come to terms with the fact that her "Real Housewives of Potomac" journey has come to an end.

“I’m OK with it because nothing lasts forever. I’ve had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show,” she said.

After thanking everyone she worked with at Bravo, Dixon went on to thank the show's viewers.

“I do want to especially thank all of the fans and the viewers who have supported me, showed loved to me. Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you just have positive energy and positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you," she said. "And I hope that I inspired you the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically, to not feel pressure to change for anyone or society, or to impress people, and just to be yourself.”

Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant in 2017. Brian Stukes / Getty Images file

Dixon also sent love to Gizelle Bryant, her co-star and podcast co-host, during the episode.

“It’s been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy wild journey the past eight years. I couldn’t imagine doing what we did with anyone else.

“Although we still have 'Reasonably Shady,' I’m still going to talk to you all the time and see you all the time. I hate that that part of our friendship is not there anymore," she said.

Dixon is the latest star of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" to exit the show. In March, her co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett announced that she will be leaving the series after six seasons. She phased her exit as a break.

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” she said in a statement given to People.

“With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from ‘RHOP,’” she continued.

Her statement ended on an open-ended note: “This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later.’”