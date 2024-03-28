They’re back, baby!

The cast for Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New York City” has been announced, and all six stars of the previous season are returning.

The cast includes influencer Sai De Silva, model and entrepreneur Ubah Hassan, real estate agent Erin Lichy, and former J.Crew President and Executive Creative Director Jenna Lyons.

Fashion publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank and marketing and communications consultant Brynn Whitfield will also return for the upcoming season.

Left to right: Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons and Sai De Silva, all of whom are returning for Season 15 of "RHONY." Clifton Prescod / Bravo

Last season, the women were part of the rebooted version of the beloved "Housewives" franchise — which overhauled the cast completely and brought in all-new members.

Previous "RHONY" OGs, like Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan, took part in the most recent iteration to air of the "Ultimate Girls Trip" series, called "RHONY Legacy."

Bravo reveals 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 cast in new video

The “RHONY” stars revealed the news in a video shared by Bravo on March 28.

The announcement video kicks off with Jessel sipping wine and chatting with the other cast members on a video group call.

“So, is it there?” Jessel says, poking fun at one of her viral lines from last season.

Sai De Silva is also returning for more drama in the Big Apple. Bravo

“Listen to me, it’s there,” Ubah says, before Sai joins and says, “I don’t know if it’s there.”

Ubah Hassan is definitely returning to "RHONY." Bravo

Then Brynn appears and says, “Well, I heard it’s really close,” and Erin chimes in, “Guys, I’m telling you, it’s there!”

Marketing and communications consultant Brynn Whitfield made her "RHONY" debut last season. Bravo

Then Jenna sets the record straight.

“Honestly, I think I’m going to be the one who has to dispel the rumors,” she says, “because Season 15 — it’s there.”

Jessel wraps up the video with a wink at another memorable line from Season 14.

“Amazing news, girls! It’s really up and coming,” she says.

Some of Jessel Taank's one-liners went viral in Season 14. Bravo

What have 'The Real Housewives of New York City' cast members said about each other and the show?

Jessel opened up to TODAY.com in September about what she would (or wouldn’t) do differently in her second season on the show.

“I wouldn’t change myself. My personality is my personality, it’s what got me here,” she said. “It’s what people are loving … I hope, the fact that I am so open and honest and funny, and I have this British humor that I can’t really brush off. I will continue to be open and honest and as transparent as possible.”

Jenna Lyons has said she was not sure whether she would return to the reality show. Bravo

Lyons, meanwhile, said previously she wasn’t sure whether she would return for Season 15. The executive and fashion designer reflected on why she joined the show in the first place during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in November.

“I did it for a reason,” she said. “I have a business and I want to support that business and it’s had a much bigger halo than I ever expected.”

“But I also am in a relationship now and I have to take that into consideration,” she continued. “How that impacts not just me but the people around me. So I have some thinking to do.”

Lyons, the first openly gay "RHONY" cast member, confirmed last summer that she is dating photographer Cass Bird.

Erin Lichy has opened up about how her relationships with her "RHONY" co-stars changed after last season. Bravo

In a TODAY.com interview in February, Erin reflected on how relationships with her “RHONY” castmates evolved after the reunion in October.

“There are things that have happened since we wrapped that I’m really disappointed with,” she said. “It’s like any friend group where you go through things with your friends. Sometimes you realize that certain people aren’t exactly what you thought, or they will do things that don’t align with you, which I’ve seen.

“We are all honestly close and we all have this unique bond, but certainly some people are closer than others,” she added.

How to watch 'The Real Housewives of New York City'

Fans can watch all of the previous seasons of "RHONY" on Peacock. More information about Season 15 will be shared at a later date.

(Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)