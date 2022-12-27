‘RHONJ’ Season 13 is coming — and it looks piping hot

With Bravo’s "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," history is never afraid to repeat itself.

In May 2011, "RHONJ" fans were introduced to Joe and Melissa Gorga, brother and sister-in-law to "RHONJ" OG Teresa Giudice…as a family-style battle royale played out at the Gorga’s son’s christening. Over 10 years later, it looks like the family goes back to square one during Season 13.

Premiering Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo and next day on Peacock, ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ brings back Giudice, Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin, alongside new housewives Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider returns as a friend, alongside new friend Jennifer Fessler.

TODAY has all you need to know to get caught up ahead of Season 13.

Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Danielle Cabral star in Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Andrew Eccles / Bravo

Newbies promise a new chapter for New Jersey

After keeping the same cast for four seasons straight, Season 13 brings Cabral, Fuda and Fessler into the fold … offering up new feuds and new fun.

Danielle Cabral Andrew Eccles / Bravo

The Season 13 press release describes Cabral as an “over-the-top mom, wife and businesswoman who doesn’t shy away from anyone and isn’t afraid to speak her mind.”

The trailer shows Cabral feuding with Goldschneider and Josephs…and hearing Aydin recount a rumor about Gorga … signaling that she’s Team Teresa in the decade-old Giudice v. Gorga battle.

Rachel Fuda Andrew Eccles / Bravo

Fuda is described as “a supermom of three and a business owner who juggles everything with ease.”

How far will the Jersey ladies push her? We’ll just have to see, although the trailer previews a fiery fight between her and Aydin. By the looks of social media, Fuda is pals with Josephs, Goldschneider and Gorga — meaning she’s likely Team Gorga in the family’s battle.

Jennifer Fessler Andrew Eccles / Bravo

The Season 13 press release says Fesser is “the wise-cracking friend of Margaret who isn’t afraid to make her opinions known,” as if this group needed more opinions.

Where does Fessler fall in the drama? We’ll have to see, but it looks like her and Josephs are still close-as-ever, meaning our bets are on Team Gorga.

The Gorgas didn’t attend Giudice’s wedding to Louie Ruelas

Even we couldn’t stop talking about Teresa Giudice’s tall wedding hair this summer … but the drama that led up to her nuptials with Louie Ruelas might just top all that we’ve seen thus far.

During the March 17, 2022 episode of “Melissa Gorga, On Display,” Gorga explained, “I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with. … I understand. To each their own,” and expressed that her and her husband would still be attending Giudice’s nuptials.

Season 13 wrapped filming right before Giudice’s wedding, and the Gorgas did not attend … sparking rumors aplenty about what could’ve gone down.

On the Aug. 11, 2022 episode of Gorga’s “Melissa Gorga, On Display”, Melissa and Joe addressed the rumors, citing a “laundry list” of reasons why they didn’t attend the wedding…including “something that went down at the (Season 13) finale filming.”

The Season Thirteen trailer offers a first glimpse of the upcoming drama…and it looks like the rumors are true … that a rumor circulates that Melissa Gorga was caught making out with a man other than her husband.

This isn’t the first time rumors about Gorga surfaced, as during Season Four, a rumor that Gorga once was a stripper ran rampant and divided the family.

But will this rumor break the family apart forever? We’ll have to watch and see this season, as well in Giudice’s wedding special that will air after the conclusion of Season 13.

Catania is in a new relationship … to the dismay of her ex-husband

During Catania’s six seasons on the show, viewers have fallen in love with the dynamic between her and her ex-husband, Frank Catania Sr.. This year, their dynamic looks more different than ever as Catania’s new boyfriend, Paul Connell, enters the mix.

Although Season 13 will be the first time viewers meet Connell on screen, it’s not the first time he’s been talked about on "RHONJ." In fact, at the Season 12 reunion, Catania Sr. said, “me and Paulie don’t exactly see eye to eye,” signaling tension between the pair.

By the looks of the Season Thirteen trailer, Connell and Catania’s love is in full swing, as Catania tells Gorga that Connell is “talking marriage.” Right after, a scene is shown in which Catania Sr. expresses that he misses his ex-wife.

In a separate scene, Connell says to Catania, “I’m not trying to step in Frank’s place, but I got you now.”

And we see Catania Sr. and Catania at dinner, where Catania Sr. explains, “It’s almost like you’re off limits. It’s like your family, it’s the four of us. … I’m going to start crying.”

This isn’t the first time Catania has been a rose in between thorns…as her ex-boyfriend, Dr. David Principe and Catania Sr. became and remain good friends, as the pair even lived together after Principe and Catania went their separate ways.

Josephs and Aydin are still going at it

During Season 12, Josephs revealed that Aydin’s husband cheated on her years ago…setting the stage for a fiery battle that lasted the entire season.

Jennifer Aydin Andrew Eccles / Bravo

Season 13 looks like a continuation of drama between the pair, as the trailer shows Josephs yelling at Aydin, saying, “you don’t have any f------ friends,” and Aydin responding, “I have a family, which is something you’ll never know what it’s like to have.”

Margaret Josephs. Andrew Eccles / Bravo

A separate scene shows Josephs telling Gorga and Goldschneider, “Jennifer Aydin is on a downward spiral. She’s got to deal with her marriage.”

At BravoCon 2022, Josephs teased their relationship, saying, “I made up with her (Aydin) genuinely. She, this year, she did not make up with me genuinely … She had it in for me. I’ll leave it at that,” signaling that there’s much more to come between the pair.

What else to look out for during Season 13

Resolution between Josephs and Giudice: After feuding hard in Season 12, Josephs and Giudice have seemingly patched up their relationship, with Josephs even attending Giudice’s wedding in August.

Ups and downs between Aydin and her husband, Bill: After news of Aydin’s husband’s infidelity resurfaced during Season Twelve, the pair focused on strengthening their relationship. The Season 13 trailer shows tension between the pair, as Aydin tells her husband “you don’t do s---,” followed by a scene of Aydin telling Cabral, “I’m done being chum for a person that treats me like s---.”

Gabriella Giudice speaks out: Viewers have watched Giudice’s daughters grow up onscreen, and according to Teresa and Gia, we’ll hear more from Gabriella this year … something Gia said she is “really proud of her for.”

Jackie Goldschenider in a "friend of" role: Goldschneider returns for Season 13 as a friend of the cast, a decision she told People was a decision made to prioritize her health and recovery from her eating disorder.

The Gorgas' new home: After years of working on their new home, the Gorgas recently moved in, something that we’re bound to see this season.

Immense drama between the cast: Although the cast wrapped filming late last summer, the drama was so intense that in October 2022, Bravo split the group into two separate panels at BravoCon 2022.