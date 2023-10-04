The official Season Six trailer for "The Real Housewives of Miami" is finally here! And by the looks of it, there's going to be a lot of drama.

This season, Marcus Jordan, son of basketball star Michael Jordan, will make some appearances on the show, as he has been dating "RHOM" cast member Larsa Pippen for months now. In the new trailer, he says, "My dad, does he approve of our relationship?"

After hearing that, Pippen quickly turns her head away and glances at the floor.

In July, Michael Jordan told a photographer that he did not approve of his son dating the ex-wife of his former teammate Scottie Pippen.

Marcus Jordan talked about his father’s comments and revealed how he felt about them a few weeks later on an episode of his “Separation Anxiety” podcast with Pippen.

“At first, he laughed, you know, kind of like how I laugh at a lot of the questions that we go through on this podcast,” Marcus Jordan said.

“He laughed, and then the reporter I guess asked again, and he let out an emphatic ‘no,’ and then shook his head again as he was walking to his car,” Michael Jordan's second oldest son said.

After the comment made headlines, Marcus Jordan said his dad reached out to him to clarify what he said and to make sure he wasn't taking anything the wrong way.

“I didn’t put too much weight on it,” Marcus Jordan said.

“I can make my own decisions, he doesn’t need to approve who I date or my personal relationships. He’s going to love me no matter what,” the younger Jordan, 32, added. “I think that’s what the takeaway was from the conversation, but of course no one sees that, they just see the headlines.”

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan in July 2023. Romain Maurice / Getty Images

As for Pippen, 49, she said she was "traumatized" by the incident on the podcast.

“You thought it was funny,” she said. “I didn’t think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it.”

She added, “I kinda felt like it went everywhere, and I was kind of embarrassed.”

The other "Housewives" returning for Season Six are Alexia Nepola, Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein and Julia Lemigova.

Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth and Adriana de Moura will appear as friends.

Health struggles also impact a few of the cast members and their families in the upcoming season, as another "Housewife" and her husband are at the center of rumors about their marriage and financial situation.

Season Six of "The Real Housewives of Miami" will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes will be available the following day to stream on Peacock.

(Bravo and Peacock are part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)