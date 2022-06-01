The Real Housewives franchise has expanded its reach all the way to Dubai. The new series, which is also the franchise's first international venture, is set to premiere on Bravo on June 1 at 9 p.m. ET, and it looks like it's going to be one wild ride.

The series' cast includes Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa "Milan" Hall and Caroline Stanbury, who was previously on Bravo's "Ladies of London."

You can find Stanbury and the rest of the cast of "The Real Housewives of Dubai" on Instagram, where the show's drama will continue — and already is.

Chanel Ayan recently unfollowed Ali and Stanbury on Instagram, sparking rumors that there's tension between the cast. Ayan told TODAY this is “not a rumor,” adding, “I would rather have one good friend that I trust and love over having five friends that sometimes you don’t feel comfortable with.”

Here's what you need to know about the cast – and how to follow them for more.

Chanel Ayan

Instagram handle: @chanelayan

Ayan works as a model. She was born and raised in Kenya, per her official Bravo profile, and is of Ethiopian and Somali heritage. She is married and has a son.

On Instagram, you'll find Ayan posting pictures of herself dressed in expensive couture. Out of all ladies on the show, Brooks told TODAY that she believes Ayan has "the most outrageous looks" when it comes to fashion.

And she's worth a follow. Speaking to TODAY, Ali said that Ayan would be the one most likely to start a social media war. "I don’t need more than a second to answer," she said.

Lesa Milan

Instagram handle: @lesa.milan

Ayan isn't the only person who knows a little something about style. Lesa Milan is the former winner of Miss Jamaica and the founder of Mina Roe, a luxury fashion brand which caters to pregnant women.

Milan is married to a real estate developer, Richard Hall, and shares three sons with him: Maximillian, Sebastian and Kristian.

According to cast member Al Madani, Milan throws the best parties. “Lesa is good because she pays a lot of attention to detail, like everything is detailed to the wall to the roof to the washrooms to the party," she noted.

Stanbury dubbed Milan the one most likely to secretly shade another cast mate. “Lesa does it the most. Lesa is very subtle shade but it cuts the most, probably," she said.

Caroline Stanbury

Instagram handle: @carolinestanbury

On "The Real Housewives of Dubai," Caroline Stanbury shows how different her life has changed since appearing on "Ladies of London," a Bravo reality series that ran from 2014 to 2017.

At the time, Stanbury was married to Cem Habib, who is also the father of her three kids. They relocated to Dubai in 2016 and separated in 2019.

Today, she works as a philanthropist and luxury brand ambassador, per her Bravo profile, and is the host of “Divorced Not Dead." Stanbury married Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo in 2021.

Now that she's returning to reality TV, Stanbury says that this new show has offered her a different experience than before.

“I was doing it before with my family and people that I grew up with, who maybe knew which buttons to push in me more than these girls do," she told TODAY. "Or the ones that do here, I don’t really care about, so it just doesn’t have the same effect on me."

When it comes to secretly throwing shade, Milan believes that Stanbury can really pack a punch.

“She does things behind your back," she said. "As far as say to your face? I would say maybe me.”

Dr. Sara Al Madani

Instagram handle: @sara_almadani_

In a cast full of ex-pats, Dr. Sara Al Madani is an Emirati local. According to her Bravo profile, Al Madani has always had an entrepreneurial mind: She started her own business at 15 and now inspires other young women to inspire their dreams via motivational speaking.

According to Ali, Al Madani is the most likely to surprise viewers.

“I think Sara because she is a local and I think there’s so much curiosity about women of this region. So I think you know, they’ll get to learn a lot about that," Ali said.

Al Madani is also excited for "The Real Housewives of Dubai" to premiere. She told TODAY that the show will help people understand more about Arab culture.

“I represent the era of modern Arab woman. So what I want to do through the show is kill the misconception, and the stereotype the West and the rest of the world have of the Arab Middle Eastern woman," she said. "We are strong women, we’re free. We’re not submissive, we’re not controlled. We’re living our life the way we want."

Caroline Brooks

Instagram handle: @carolinedxb

Caroline Brooks moved to Dubai in 2010 with her now ex-husband. Following her divorce, Brooks built up a career — first in real estate, and then as the founder of a salon, the Glass House Salon and Spa.

Brooks is the daughter of Honduran immigrants and, according to her Bravo profile, is a "proud first-generation American and Afro-Latina."

According to Stanbury, Brooks is "quite funny." Ayan called her the wild card of the group. "She loves to do stuff and to over exaggerate and just go for craziness," Ayan said.

Nina Ali

Instagram handle: @nina.ali

Nina Ali was born in Lebanon and raised in Austin, Texas in a "traditional Lebanese household," according to her Bravo profile.

After moving to Dubai in 2011 with her husband, Ali co-founded a business that sells quality fruitcakes.

She is a mother of three.