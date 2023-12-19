Host Thomas Miles, a.k.a Nephew Tommy, is back to help a group of singles find their soulmates in a new season of “Ready to Love.”
TODAY.com can exclusively reveal that a new season of the OWN dating series will premiere Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET.
“Ready to Love,” which first aired in 2018, introduces viewers every season to a group of Black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are ready to find their forever love. But with Miles’ challenges and other obstacles thrown at them along the way, the path to love is always more difficult than expected.
For the next season, “Ready to Love” heads to Fort Worth, Texas. There, the contestants, like a fashion stylist, cyber security consultant and flight attendant, will go on dates and start to form relationships as Miles tests their connections and checks in with them about their progress. While most of the singles arrive eager for the journey to start, one seems to have cold feet and is a no-show.
During the season, the contestants will have brunches and mixers and go on group dates to help them get to know each other, causing some love triangles to form.
TODAY.com’s exclusive trailer from the upcoming season reveals some of the romance and drama that fans can expect from the new season.
“While some connections might be forming right now, you never know what might be coming around the corner next,” Miles says in a voiceover before a few contestants are highlighted. “It’s about to get tricky up in here.”
Contestant Alonzo is then shown chatting with Patricia. “Does falling love scare you?” he asks.
“No,” she replies. “I think it’ll be easy.”
Miles later delivers some helpful advice to the group. “In life and in love, things are not always equal,” he says.
The dramatic portion of the trailer begins as one couple is shown having an awkward date and another contestant storms off in tears.
The final seconds of the video tease a possible surprise proposal on one date. So who might fall in love this season?
Get to know the cast of 'Ready to Love' Season 9
Alexis
Age: 32
Job: National sales and operations director
Alonzo
Age: 36
Job: Insurance adjuster
April
Age: 42
Job: Pharmacy operations director, registered pharmacist
Charles ‘Dominique’
Age: 36
Job: Accountant, Realtor and art studio owner
DaMonte
Age: 43
Job: Fashion stylist
Glen
Age: 42
Job: Educator
Jonathan
Age: 37
Job: Recycling center owner
Koshiea
Age: 36
Job: Machine learning program manager and realtor
Lamar
Age: 43
Job: Coach and entrepreneur
Laron
Age: 32
Job: Systems operations
Layllen
Age: 41
Job: Cyber security consultant and event venue owner
Mya
Age: 31
Job: Healthcare IT consultant
Patrice
Age: 43
Job: Transportation company owner
Patricia
Age: 36
Job: Tech recruiter
RaSheena
Age: 39
Job: Hair stylist and salon owner
Shad ‘Chaz’
Age: 47
Job: Bank data and analytics senior manager
Shemieka ‘Mieka’
Age: 37
Job: Esthetician
Vanessa
Age: 35
Job: Flight attendant
William ‘Will’
Age: 38
Job: Financial advisor and Army National Guard
Willie ‘Will’
Age: 32
Job: Real Estate Development CEO