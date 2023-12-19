Host Thomas Miles, a.k.a Nephew Tommy, is back to help a group of singles find their soulmates in a new season of “Ready to Love.”

TODAY.com can exclusively reveal that a new season of the OWN dating series will premiere Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET.

“Ready to Love,” which first aired in 2018, introduces viewers every season to a group of Black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are ready to find their forever love. But with Miles’ challenges and other obstacles thrown at them along the way, the path to love is always more difficult than expected.

For the next season, “Ready to Love” heads to Fort Worth, Texas. There, the contestants, like a fashion stylist, cyber security consultant and flight attendant, will go on dates and start to form relationships as Miles tests their connections and checks in with them about their progress. While most of the singles arrive eager for the journey to start, one seems to have cold feet and is a no-show.

Courtesy OWN TV

During the season, the contestants will have brunches and mixers and go on group dates to help them get to know each other, causing some love triangles to form.

TODAY.com’s exclusive trailer from the upcoming season reveals some of the romance and drama that fans can expect from the new season.

“While some connections might be forming right now, you never know what might be coming around the corner next,” Miles says in a voiceover before a few contestants are highlighted. “It’s about to get tricky up in here.”

Contestant Alonzo is then shown chatting with Patricia. “Does falling love scare you?” he asks.

“No,” she replies. “I think it’ll be easy.”

Miles later delivers some helpful advice to the group. “In life and in love, things are not always equal,” he says.

The dramatic portion of the trailer begins as one couple is shown having an awkward date and another contestant storms off in tears.

The final seconds of the video tease a possible surprise proposal on one date. So who might fall in love this season?

Get to know the cast of 'Ready to Love' Season 9

Alexis

Alexis, 32. Courtesy OWN TV

Age: 32

Job: National sales and operations director

Alonzo

Alonzo, 36. Courtesy OWN TV

Age: 36

Job: Insurance adjuster

April

April, 42.

Age: 42

Job: Pharmacy operations director, registered pharmacist

Charles ‘Dominique’

Charles ‘Dominique,’ 36.

Age: 36

Job: Accountant, Realtor and art studio owner

DaMonte

DaMonte, 43. Courtesy OWN TV

Age: 43

Job: Fashion stylist

Glen

Glen, 42. Courtesy OWN TV

Age: 42

Job: Educator

Jonathan

Jonathan, 37.

Age: 37

Job: Recycling center owner

Koshiea

Koshiea, 36. Courtesy OWN TV

Age: 36

Job: Machine learning program manager and realtor

Lamar

Lamar, 43. Courtesy OWN TV

Age: 43

Job: Coach and entrepreneur

Laron

Laron, 32.

Age: 32

Job: Systems operations

Layllen

Layllen, 41.

Age: 41

Job: Cyber security consultant and event venue owner

Mya

Mya, 31.

Age: 31

Job: Healthcare IT consultant

Patrice

Patrice, 43.

Age: 43

Job: Transportation company owner

Patricia

Patricia, 36.

Age: 36

Job: Tech recruiter

RaSheena

RaSheena, 39.

Age: 39

Job: Hair stylist and salon owner

Shad ‘Chaz’

Shad ‘Chaz,’ 47.

Age: 47

Job: Bank data and analytics senior manager

Shemieka ‘Mieka’

Shemieka ‘Mieka', 37.

Age: 37

Job: Esthetician

Vanessa

Vanessa, 35.

Age: 35

Job: Flight attendant

William ‘Will’

William “Will,” 38.

Age: 38

Job: Financial advisor and Army National Guard

Willie ‘Will’

Willie ‘Will,’ 32.

Age: 32

Job: Real Estate Development CEO