Alan Ritchson has a secret about his relationship with wife Catherine: It all started at a barre.

The 37-year-old actor — star of the new Amazon Prime series "Reacher" — first met Catherine when they were in high school, he said on Friday's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

"Can we keep this between us?" Ritchson asked the co-hosts. "It was in ballet."

While Ritchson appeared shy over his dancing days, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager had the receipts, sharing a throwback photo from Catherine's Instagram of the pair in costume for the show "Guys and Dolls." Ritchson sported a bright blue suit, complete with a black fedora and eclectic tie.

Throwback! catritchson / Instagram

"Where did you find this!" he shouted, as the photo popped on the screen.

"We know how to track you down," Hoda responded.

Before his performances on the stage, Ritchson revealed that Catherine would bring him cookies, a gesture that proved that she knew the way to his heart.

"Of course I fell in love," he said.

The high school sweethearts — who shares sons Calem, 9, Edan, 7, and Amory, 6 —celebrated their 15-year anniversary in May. To commemorate the occasion, Ritchson shared a swoon-worthy Instagram post dedicated to his wife.

"15 years ago today two kids got married. They had no idea what splendid and terrible things lie ahead of them when they made that vow to remain each other's partner in life, come what may. Despite the precarious highs and suffocating lows, they're still holding hands," he wrote in the caption.

For the premiere of "Reacher" on Feb. 4, Catherine took to Instagram to share her pride in her husband's accomplishment. She said that after he got the call with the news of his casting as Jack Reacher, he looked "as if had seen a ghost" and his eyes began to well up.

"I hope you love this series as much as Alan loved making it. Because my goodness did he put his all into making it," she said in the caption.

In addition to meeting his future wife, high school also marked the time when Ritchson first started growing the muscles that would serve him in his latest role. A self-proclaimed "late bloomer," Ritchson told Hoda and Jenna that by age 17, he still hadn't hit puberty. So he took matters into his own hands.

"If I'm not going to hit puberty, I'm going to work out and get muscles," he said.

After finally going through a growth spurt, combined with his exercise regimen, his body seemed to change "overnight," he said. Senior year, he fittingly received the superlative of "best physique."

In "Reacher," Ritchson plays a reimagined version of Jack Reacher, a character who is known for his strong, 6’5, 250-pound appearance, created by author Lee Child and formerly portrayed by Tom Cruise.

"The writing was on the wall, you were always supposed to play this character," Jenna said.

Ritchson is actually 6'3, he revealed after Hoda asked about his height.

"I'm glad we can clarify that because for some reason the internet thinks I'm 6'2, and that's way off," Ritchson teased.