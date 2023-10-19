A former NFL player fumbled an easy ‘Wheel of Fortune’ puzzle and social media is letting him have it

Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings made a "Q"-rious guess on the Oct. 18 episode of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”

After having racked up $4,050 in spins, Jennings spun $600 and only needed the “q” to complete the puzzle “Driving to Reno with Quentin Tarantino” in the category “rhyme time.”

Jennings, though, who spent his seven-year career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and New York Giants, guessed a “p.”

“No, no. I’m sorry,” host Pat Sajak said, confirming what everyone except Jennings seemed to know for sure: There is no one named Puentin Tarantino.

There is, however, the subject of this puzzle: Quentin Tarantino, famed Oscar-winning director and screenwriter of such classics as “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Inglourious Basterds.”

Rashad Jennings (left), Marcellus Wiley (center) and Jared Allen (right) all took part in "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," but Jennings is the one who made quite an impression. Christopher Willard / ABC

Social media was very kind in its reaction to Jennings’ snafu. Just kidding. People on X couldn’t let it go unnoticed.

“The way he says P has me crying laughing, he knew it was wrong and he was about to get flamed,” one person wrote.

“RaShad Jennings on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune looking like a dunce,” someone else commented.

Rashad Jennings' guess will go down in the annals of "Wheel of Fortune." Christopher Willard / ABC

Jennings, who was playing to raise money for his Rashad Jennings Foundation, was one of a trio of former NFL players on the episode. He was joined by Marcellus Wiley and Jared Allen.

Jennings, who last played in the NFL in 2016, may have tipped off people that he was going to commit the blunder, too.

“Catch me on Wheel Of Fortune tomorrow night! You will definitely get a laugh,” he wrote on his Instagram page on Oct. 17.