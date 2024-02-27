Randy Travis appeared on ‘The Price Is Right’ — see behind-the-scenes pics

Randy Travis recently took a trip to the set of “The Price Is Right,” and even had the opportunity to come on down to the contestants’ row.

On Feb. 27, fans of the long-running CBS game series might’ve noticed the country music legend sitting in the audience as contestants were selected to bid for prizes. Before the episode aired, Travis' Instagram account teased his appearance on “The Price Is Right” by sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps of his visit to the show’s new set, which is located in Glendale, California, after the program moved from Bob Barker Studio 33 in Television City, Los Angeles, last year.

A few photos uploaded to his Instagram page Feb. 26 showed him posing alongside host Drew Carey and wife Mary Travis. In a second picture, Randy Travis smiled wide while standing behind the famous bidding area on “The Price Is Right” where contestants try to bid close enough to move on to the next round.

The “Deeper Than the Holler” singer also took photos in the audience. In his final snap, Carey greeted Randy Travis and shook his hand onstage.

“Huge thanks to @therealpriceisright and @drewfromtv for having us!!” the caption for the post on the 64-year-old musician's account read. It also encouraged his fans to watch the episode “to see a familiar face.”

To celebrate his appearance on the show, Randy Travis and CBS also shared a joint Instagram post Feb. 27. In the clip, Mary Travis wheels her husband onto the set as he waves to a few members in the audience. “Oh, my God!” one person shouts.

The couple take a seat in the audience and share a few laughs before the taping begins. Later, Mary Travis quickly wheels her husband down the aisle. A person behind the camera says, “Randy, come on down!”

Randy Travis gives a thumbs-up and holds up one finger, signaling a bid for one dollar.

The end of the clip featured snaps of Randy Travis smiling in front of the Plinko board and “the Big Wheel.”

“I was honored to be in the audience of a show I watch almost every day — thanks @drewfromtv !” the caption read, in part.

Fans left kind messages in the comments.

“Randy you are looking GREAT!! Mary too!” one said.

Another wrote, “This is so amazing! Looks like you both had a blast!”

Randy and Mary Travis have been married since 2015. In August 2020, the couple appeared together on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna and spoke about their special bond. They also opened up about the country music star’s near-fatal stroke in 2013, which has affected his speech.

“With someone like this beside you, it’s very easy,” Mary Travis gushed about their connection. “You have a lot of faith, you have a lot of friends. You surround yourself with happiness, with positive people. You try to shine a light wherever you go. You’re silent when it’s noisy, and you sing a song when it’s quiet, and you try to leave a blessing everywhere you go.

“And that’s what this man has done all of his life,” she added.