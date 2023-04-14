Rainn Wilson on plane seatmate who binged 'The Office' finally recognizing him: 'His head exploded'

Fact: It’s pretty cool to run into actors from hit TV shows.

Earlier this week, Rainn Wilson, who famously played Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” posted a video on his Instagram story capturing a man sitting next to him on a plane watching the classic NBC comedy.

On April 13, he posted another video on his Instagram page showing the man watching while eating.

“When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are ...,” he wrote on the screen, while nodding his head in the video.

“How cool that that video the other day went viral of me sitting on the airplane, with the guy watching ‘The Office’ next to me,” Wilson said in a video on the second slide of his post.

He then explained what happened after he noticed the man watching the show.

“Everyone keeps asking me did the guy ever recognize you? And, yes, so after five hours of watching ‘The Office,’ I finally nudged him,” he said.

Rainn Wilson sports one of Dwight's classic mustard-colored shirts on "The Office." Justin Lubin / Getty Images

“I was like, ‘Oh, it seems like you like that show.’ And I was slowly taking my mask off," Wilson continued. "And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I really liked it a lot.’"

"I was like, ‘Oh, I heard it was not so good,’ Wilson recalled. "He’s like, ‘Well, it starts really slow and the first season is kind of questionable.’”

Wilson built up the suspense, like an assistant to the regional manager waiting to hear he has been promoted to assistant regional manager.

“And I was slowly taking my mask off and I was like, ‘Oh, not so good, huh, the first season?’ he said.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, but once you get into it and get to know the characters.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, but that first season kind of sucks. Is it really bad? That’s too bad that the first season sucks.’ And then he recognized me and his head exploded and we had a nice laugh. So, happy ending.”

Wilson was on “The Office” during the show’s entire nine-season run, earning three Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Dwight, a by-the-book paper salesman who craves authority and order, but is often pranked by co-worker Jim Halpert, played by John Krasinski.

It’s not uncommon for “Office” stars to encounter fans of the show.

In March, Steve Carell said his character, incompetent Dunder Mifflin branch manager Michael Scott, has one line that continues to stand the test of time.

While appearing on the “Office Ladies” podcast with co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Carell said fans often ask him to say, “That’s what she said,” the double entendre he often uttered at inappropriate moments. He draws the line at saying it into their phones, though.

“I’m happy to do it, but when they say, ‘Can you say that?’ I can’t,” he said.