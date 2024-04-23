Fact: A hotel pulled an 'Office' prank on Rainn Wilson that is absolutely perfect

Life appears to be imitating art for Rainn Wilson.

The former “Office” star shared a picture on social media on April 22 that captured a room service meal he ordered while in Florence, Italy, that paid quite the homage to the classic NBC comedy.

The tray featured the usual trimmings for a typical meal, but also a fork and knife in Jell-O.

"This is what happened when I ordered room service at my hotel in Florence…" he captioned the photo.

The hotel responded on Instagram, writing, "Hope you enjoyed your stay with us.. and the room service as well!!" and adding heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.

In the pilot for “The Office,” Dwight Schrute, played by Wilson, opens his desk drawer to find his stapler in Jell-O, immediately blaming the prank on Jim Halpert, played by John Krasinski. The uptight Dwight implores their boss, Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, to punish Jim, but the moment instead inspires Michael and new temp Ryan, played by B.J. Novak, to joke about the situation.

“Dwight, I’m sorry, because I’ve always been your biggest flan,” Jim says.

“You should’ve put him in custardy,” Ryan tells Michael, who struggles to come up with a punchline involving pudding.

It’s one of the series' signature moments and quickly let viewers understand how high-strung and by the book Dwight is, while also informing them that Jim is a laid-back guy who knows how to pull pranks.

Dwight was not a fan of his items ending up in Jell-O. Mitchell Haaseth / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

While “The Office” signed off in 2013 after nine seasons, the show remains immensely popular on reruns. Earlier this year, Wilson, whose post-"Office" life has included writing a book about spirituality in 2023, shared a note he received on a napkin from a flight attendant while traveling that explained the impact of the series on her.

“The Office got me through some of the darkest days of my life. I can’t thank you enough for that. Sincerely, Melanie (Alaska flight attendant),” the note read.

“I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport but I greatly appreciate the sentiment, flight attendant Melanie of Alaska Airlines,” Wilson wrote while posting the letter on X.

“So humbled to be a part of a show that affected, touched, comforted and inspired. And continues to do so! It’s so f---ing rare. A continuous Thank you to the whole Office family, cast, writers, crew and especially AUDIENCE! (Note: this is not an open invitation to give me notes on napkins!)”

Last year, Wilson also spotted a person sitting next to him on a plane watching “The Office” without realizing Wilson was his seatmate.

“When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are....” he wrote on an Instagram video, while nodding his head in the clip.