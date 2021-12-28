Get ready to start your New Year’s Eve celebrations by reuniting with the “Fab Five.”

Netflix announced that the Emmy-winning reality series “Queer Eye” will return for its sixth season on Dec. 31.

Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski are back and helping a new group of 10 heroes rebuild their confidence.

Season six follows a special that was released on July 7 on YouTube. The episode followed a man named William Holmes who felt overwhelmed by his student loan debt. The Fab Five taught Holmes that his debt should not stop him from living a joyful life.

Based on the trailer for the new season, it looks like Van Ness, France, Brown, Berk and Porowski are picking up where they left off.

Here’s everything you need to know about “Queer Eye” season six.

Where was season 6 filmed?

The trailer for the season confirms that the Fab Five traveled to Texas to find their new heroes.

“We’re in Texas, everybody!” Van Ness announces in his best Southern accent a few seconds into the clip.

To fully embrace the Lone Star State, the first hero the Fab Five meet in the trailer is a two-step dance instructor named Tammy. She owns her family’s honky-tonk.

“What is a honky-tonk?” France hilariously asks.

But, it looks like it won’t take the experts too long to tap into their southern roots. Multiple shots show each member of the Fab Five sporting a cowboy hat and jeans during the season.

What can you expect from the new season?

The rest of the preview reveals who fans will meet throughout the season. We are introduced to a weightlifter who talks about their gender transition and in another scene we see a woman tearfully share that her business is struggling to stay afloat.

At one point, the Fab Five must complete the challenge of planning a prom in only one week.

“Are we going to slay this prom so hard?” Van Ness asks a couple of students while wearing a sequined black gown. “Are we gonna look better than we’ve ever even thought about looking?”

Season six will also tackle the emotional effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“2020 was a hard year for all of us,” Brown explains.

Porowski adds, “It’s been a year of the pandemic. So much change.”

France chimes in and says, “However, it’s a moment to really remind ourselves of what really matters to us, which is each other.”

Later in the preview, we meet a father with a newborn who seems to have a dream of being a DJ.

“Say to yourself: My dreams don’t hurt me,” Brown tells the DJ. “My dreams give me the best moments of my life.”

The upcoming season also promises to deliver one of the show’s best moments.

Berk teases the surprise in the clip and says, “This is by far the biggest thing we have ever done on ‘Queer Eye.’”

The trailer ends on a high note as it shows the heroes embracing and multiple members of the Fab 5 shedding a few tears.

“Maybe America is gonna be okay after all!” Van Ness exclaims.