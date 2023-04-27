‘Queer Eye’ stars take on a frat house and more in Season 7 trailer

New Orleans better get ready for all the moving transformations Season Seven of "Queer Eye" has in store.

The trailer for the new season — which premieres on Netflix on May 12 — introduces a new batch of "heroes" to root for, as the Fab Five help bring positive changes to their lives.

This season, stars Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Tan France break new ground when they take on an entire frat house. Yes, you read that right.

The trailer showcases "Queer Eye's" trademark blend of light and heavy moments. One of the most memorable on the light-hearted side, Van Ness, the grooming expert, literally hollers over how many flies have taken over the frat house bathroom. Designer Berk will have a lot of work cut out for him during the redesign.

Porowski, cooking expert, meets someone who doesn't love his go-to ingredient. When speaking to a local teacher whose goal is to learn "how to learn to love herself," Porowski asks if she has any "food hang-ups."

"I don't like avocado," she answers.

"I'm going to try not to take that one personally," he curtly said.

But things do get personal on the show, of course, and more serious. In one scene, a wheelchair user says, “I looked myself in the mirror and started crying. I gotta live this way forever.”

In another, Brown hosts a roundtable of men discussing emotions and manhood. “As men, we hold everything inside and it just starts to eat away at you,” Brown says.

“I really don’t even know what I’m feeling half the time,” one of them confesses, crying.

In another moment, France asks a woman named Stephanie, “Are you ashamed of your homosexuality?”

“It has been very, very hard. On the inside, I wasn’t very happy,” she says.

Berk reads a submission from the partner of one hero, Stephanie, whose partner said she's become a "shell of her former, once confident self," prompting Van Ness to yell out "No!"

There are many more Van Ness breakout lines where that came from. "You get a makeover, you get a makeover, you get a makeover," they say, channeling Oprah Winfrey and committing to helping people look and feel better.

Van Ness' energy is so infectious that a makeover recipient in the trailer tells them, "I don't know what you take but I want some."

"Yes honey!" Van Ness responds.

There's a light of renewal and healing at the end of the tunnel. "OK, I've dried my eyes, now let's go party," Brown declares, as the after-look of each transformation is on full display, as is joy, self-confidence and a gratefulness to the Fab Five.

"You have opened my soul," someone thanks Berk, wiping away tears.

"I've never experienced a moment like this," one of the participants on the men's circle says.

Summing up the experience, and what "Queer Eye" is, another person in the trailer says, "I've never felt so seen in my whole life."