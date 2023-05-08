‘Queen Charlotte’ stars say they had ‘instantaneous’ chemistry

Move over, Duke and Daphne and Anthony and Kate. “Bridgerton” fans have another couple to add to the show’s growing list of swoony-worthy romantic pairings.

On May 4, Netflix released the six-episode miniseries “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” and viewers have already started commenting on the undeniable chemistry between the cast's leads: Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, and George, portrayed by Corey Mylchreest.

From the moment the two meet in Episode One, they are instantly attracted to each other and grow more flirtatious with each interaction. While arranged, their marriage seems destined tobe.

Their effortless connection came naturally to Amarteifio and Mylchreest. The actors opened up about meeting for the first time before being cast as Charlotte and George, the ill-fated king, during an appearance on TODAY on May 3. They were joined by cast member Arséma Thomas, who plays young Lady Agatha Danbury.

India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest as young King George III in Episode One of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story." / Liam Daniel / NETFLIX

After watching a clip of the king stopping his soon-to-be queen from escaping over the garden wall, TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager pointed out the obvious sparks between Charlotte and George.

“The chemistry,” Hoda and Jenna both said.

Amarteifio pretended to look over her shoulder and playfully responded, “Where?”

When Hoda asked them to explain their bond, Mylchreest replied, “I think it’s the things unsaid with us.”

He added, “I think we were talking last night, actually. I don’t know if we understand the science behind it ourselves.”

Amarteifio agreed and said, “It just happens.”

She confirmed that they sensed the magnetism as soon as they performed a scene together.

“I had done a chemistry read with someone else prior,” Amarteifio recalled. “I could do the scene with them and it was great, but then I stepped into the room with Corey. And it was almost kind of instantaneous.”

Mylchreest jumped in and teased, “It was amazing, she says.”

The co-stars broke down the charming Episode One moment when Charlotte and George unexpectedly run into each other before their wedding during an interview with TODAY.com during a press junket.

Mylchreest said that the young royals experienced “at least infatuation at first sight," if not love.

“I think there is a very deep heart connection that happens straight off the bat,” he explained. “ I think that’s because they both see someone for the first time who is trying to escape what their role is, which is something they’ve been dealing with individually for their entire lives.”

He continued, “Then they see that represented in someone else, which is a big pull, subconsciously.”

“And filming it was, as India describes…” he began before she completed his sentence.

She said shooting the scene was “a joy.”

Amarteifio revealed that they woke up around 5 a.m. to film the interaction so that they could capture the sunlight at dusk.

“We knew it was such an important scene because it is the meet-cute,” she said, referring to the nickname for the moment when two love interests come across each other for the first time in a fictional story.

The co-stars actually spent weeks preparing for the scene.

“It’s what sparks the whole (reason) why the rest of the show exists. So we did a lot of work on it,” Amarteifio shared.

Although the scene arrives in Episode One, Mylchreest said it was shot almost four months into production.

He revealed that they filmed Charlotte and George’s intense argument, which happens at the end of the season premiere, on their first day.

Mylchreest and Amarteifio in Episode Three of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story." / Liam Daniel / NETFLIX

Charlotte and George experience many highs and lows in their relationship during the six-episode season. One moment the two are madly in love and the next they cannot be in the same room together (even days, odd days).

But behind the scenes, Amarteifio and Mylchreest said they're close friends.

At the show’s world premiere on April 26, the actors spoke about their friendship.

“We just get on as mates as well, which helps,” she gushed. “It’s nice to eat chips in your hotel room and watch ‘The Office.’”

Mylchreest chimed in and said, “And watch ‘Jumanji.’”