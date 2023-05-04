Inspired by the story of the real-life monarch, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” takes viewers into the early days of Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George III's marriage.

In flash-forward segments, the new series also connects the story with the “Bridgerton” regency timeline in which familiar face Golda Rosheuvel stars as the queen.

Similar to Lady Violet in “Bridgerton,” the new Netflix spinoff features a matriarch — Queen Charlotte — with a prolific number of 15 children. Unlike Lady Violet’s concerns with finding suitable matches for her children, Queen Charlotte is driven by a desire for at least one of her adult children to finally produce an heir.

While her sons have had kids, none of them are legitimate; her daughters have yet to leave the nest (to be fair, it's a lavish nest).

Below, find everything to know about the actual heirs of Queen Charlotte and King George III.

How many children did George III and Queen Charlotte have?

During their marriage Queen Charlotte and George III the couple became parents to 15 children.

The queen's oldest son George IV became King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland and King of Hanover upon his father's death. Prior to his ascension to the throne as monarch, George IV served as Prince Regent, stepping in for his father as he struggled with mental illness.

Who were Queen Charlotte’s children?

George, Prince of Wales (born 1762)

Prince Frederick, Duke of York and Albany (born 1763)

Prince William, Duke of Clarence (born 1765)

Charlotte, Princess Royal (born 1766)

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent (born 1766)

Princess Augusta Sophia (born 1768)

Princess Elizabeth (born 1770)

Prince Ernest, Duke of Cumberland (born 1771)

Prince Augustus Frederick, Duke of Sussex (born 1773)

Prince Adolphus, Duke of Cambridge (born 1774)

Princess Mary, Duchess of Gloucester (born 1776)

Princess Sophia (born 1777)

Prince Octavius (born 1779)

Prince Alfred (born 1880)

Princess Amelia (born 1783)

How many of Queen Charlotte’s children survived?

Of Queen Charlotte and George III's 15 children, 13 of them survived into adulthood. Two of their sons died in childhood.

Prince Octavius was born on Feb. 23, 1779, and was the queen’s 13th child. The young prince died on May 3, 1783, at the age of 4, after receiving an inoculation against the smallpox virus, according to Royal Collection Trust.

Prince Alfred was born on Sept. 22, 1780, and died on Aug. 20, 1782. Like his older brother Octavius, Alfred died after receiving his inoculation for the smallpox virus.

Then, there was Princess Amelia. Though she lived until the age of 27, the death of Queen Charlotte and George III’s youngest daughter is said to have taken a toll on the couple.

According to “Sketch Of The Life And Character Of ... The Princess Amelia“ by Honoria Scott, the princess experienced poor health throughout her life. When she was 15, the princess experienced a bout of tuberculosis that would compromise her health when years later when she became severely sick with measles. Scott notes how the princess’s death affected George III, writing, “The king received a shock too powerful for his feelings and derangement succeeded.”