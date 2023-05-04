Dearest readers, it is time to welcome a new group of actors into the “Bridgerton” universe.

On May 4, Netflix released “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” a six-episode mini series that serves as a prequel to the streamer’s hit television show.

“Queen Charlotte” dives into the backstory of the Regency-era monarch and her ascent to the throne. At the center of the historical drama is the love story between the ruler and King George III. Fans will get to see their instant chemistry develop after an unexpected meet-cute in the palace garden.

The show follows 17-year-old Charlotte while also catching up with some fan-favorite “Bridgerton” characters to see how decisions in the past affected how they view love and their friendships decades later.

Before beginning the steamy show, take a look at the cast of “Queen Charlotte” and find out more about their characters and their previous acting credits.

India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 105 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. / Netflix

India Amarteifio steps into the role of Queen Charlotte in the spinoff, following Golda Rosheuvel who originated the part in “Bridgerton.” The teenage version of the queen is just as fierce but much more naive as she attempts to adapt to her new surroundings. She must quickly navigate moving to a different country, meeting her husband for the first time and being the head of a monarchy. Charlotte also has to figure out who she can trust in this unfamiliar world.

Past roles: “Queen Charlotte” will be one of Amarteifio’s biggest roles so far. The actor previously appeared in episodes of “Doctor Who” and “Sex Education.”

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Bridgerton Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte Netflix

Rosheuvel also appears in “Queen Charlotte,” carrying on parts of her storyline that fans saw in “Bridgerton.” In this series, Rosheuvel continues to seemingly rule alone as her husband is mysteriously away. Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte isn’t simply reminiscing about the past in her scenes. She is also concerned about furthering her family’s legacy and keeping the monarchy intact in the “present” storyline.

Past roles: Aside from “Bridgerton,” Rosheuvel most recently starred in “Dune” and the 2016 adaptation of “Lady Macbeth.”

Arsema Thomas as young Agatha Danbury

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Arsema Thomas as young Agatha Danbury in episode 105 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. / Netflix

In “Queen Charlotte,” viewers are introduced to the younger version of beloved character Agatha Danbury. At the start of the miniseries, Arsema Thomas’s Agatha Danbury has not received her title as a lady. So, she spends her days catering to her husband and barely interacting with her children until Charlotte’s arrival changes everything. With a Black woman in charge, Agatha and the other people of color in town are now granted more opportunities.

Past roles: According to IMDb, Agatha Danbury marks Thomas’s third role. She had a part in the 2022 romance drama “Redeeming Love,” as well as the television series “One Touch.”

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury in episode 102 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. / Netflix

Adjoa Andoh continues her portrayal of the regal Lady Agatha Danbury in the prequel. As Charlotte’s closest friend and the show’s moral compass, Lady Agatha Danbury struggles to confront her past while reminiscing about how she earned her title. Through flashbacks, viewers discover how she became friends with Charlotte and why she has a connection with Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Past roles: Andoh has a long list of acting credits that includes roles in “Doctor Who,” Invictus” and “The Witcher.”

Corey Mylchreest as young King George

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in episode 101 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. / Netflix

The series premiere mainly focuses on Charlotte’s transition from her home in Germany to England, but Corey Mylchreest’s arrival as a young King George immediately changes the tone of the episode. George and Charlotte meet for the first time about an hour before they are supposed to say “I do.” Their initial meeting shares a glimpse into the undeniable connection between the two. But George is keeping a secret from his bride that disrupts their honeymoon.

Past roles: Mylchreest is also considered a newcomer like some of his other co-stars. He had a part in Netflix’s “The Sandman,” but “Queen Charlotte” will be his first starring role.

Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta in episode 102 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. / Netflix

Charlotte’s main adversary is Michelle Fairley’s character Princess Augusta. The princess is King George’s mother who essentially acts as an interim monarch before her son officially takes the throne. Despite allowing Charlotte to marry her son, the princess makes it apparent that the young queen does not have her respect. Princess Augusta also works tirelessly to ensure no one discovers her son’s secret.

Past roles: “Game of Thrones" fans will recognize Fairley as Catelyn Stark in the HBO show. She has also starred in the drama series “The White Princess” and the British crime show “Gangs of London.”

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Ledger Bridgerton

Bridgerton. (L to R) Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Arianna and Ava Gittens-Roberts as Baby Augie in episode 203 of Bridgerton. Netflix

The final “Bridgerton” character who is featured on screen in “Queen Charlotte” is Ruth Gemmell’s Lady Violet Ledger. Now that a few of her children are married, Violet spends her days bonding with Charlotte and Agatha. Violet is still grieving the loss of her husband while trying to figure out what she wants to proceed with the next chapter of her life.

Past roles: The English native is most known for co-starring with Colin Firth in the 1997 romantic comedy “Fever Pitch.”

Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley in episode 102 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. / Netflix

Shortly after Charlotte arrives in England, she learns that Brimsley, portrayed by Sam Clemmett in the flashback scenes, will be her devoted servant. Brimsley is supposed to cater to the queen’s every need and always remain exactly five paces behind her. Although Charlotte protests his presence at first, she grows to appreciate him being there whenever she needs help.

Past roles: Clemmett has booked guest roles on multiple British series like “The Musketeers,” “Doctors” and “Endeavour.”

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Freddie Dennis as Reynolds in episode 102 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. / Netflix

While Charlotte has Brimsley, George relies on Freddie Dennis’s character Reynolds to assist him. Reynolds works to ensure the king is following his royal duties. He also works as a liaison between the king and queen when the two refuse to communicate directly.

Past roles: Reynolds is another rising star on the cast list. His only other role so far was in the HBO series “The Nevers,” according to IMDb.

Dame Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Dame Julie Andrews Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Dame Julie Andrews returns as Lady Whistledown in “Queen Charlotte.” The playful storyteller reveals the private struggles Rosheuvel’s version of the queen is facing as her children fail to produce anheir. No one can stop Lady Whistledown from knowing all the drama that is going on inside the castle walls.

Past roles: Andrews’s acting resume is filled with iconic films like “The Sound of Music,” “Mary Poppins,” and “The Princess Diaries.” For the last 20 years, Andrews has mostly focused on voice acting. She has lent her voice to characters in the “Despicable Me” films, “Shrek” movies and “Aquaman.”