Priyanka Chopra Jonas, TODAY cover star, could care less about her 10-year age gap with husband Nick Jonas.

During an April 27 appearance on TODAY, Chopra Jonas, 40, said she doesn't give their age difference the same amount of attention that the public does.

"I mean, I don't think about it," she told Hoda Kotb. "I think people think about it a lot more than I do."

The couple met via a direct message on social media in 2016 and walked the Met Gala red carpet together in 2017, but only started dating in 2018.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb for TODAY's cover story, Chopra Jonas said she initially wrote Nick Jonas off because of their age difference.

“I didn’t give it much of a chance because, I was like, ‘He’s 25 years old, he’s a rockstar. I want to get married, I want to settle down, I want to have a baby.’ I was 35 at the time,” she says.

She said their first date in 2018 changed her mind — and fast. They were married seven months later. “I wanted stability, and I didn’t give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date. We spent the whole evening together, and I realized my husband is just like an old soul. He’s stability in human form," she said.

Chopra Jonas, who shares her 1-year-old daughter, Malti, with the 30-year-old "Jealous" singer, said she treasures time with family — especially since it's a departure from her former pace and lifestyle.

"I feel great when I leave in the morning to go to work because I’ve had that time with my family. It’s magical and it’s healing.” Priyanka CHopra Jonas

"Family time is most important," she said. "I didn't do that in my 20s. I've been doing this for a really long time — almost 23 years now — and I ran so hard. When you find your home and you build a family that you appreciate and that makes you feel like you want to go to work every day and do your best, then you have to make time for it. I feel great when I leave in the morning to go to work because I've had that time with my family. It's magical and it's healing."

In her 20s, Chopra Jonas said she had to be very "practical" about her acting career, constantly planning her next move. She said the result was a hustler mentality. She felt like she was on the run “all the time.”

TODAY's next cover star Priyanka Chopra talks about her new TV show, "Citadel," on TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

But now, having reached this stage of her career, she's come to realize that it's OK to take it easy. The most important thing in her life now is family.

"I think you kind of reach a point where you have a little bit of credibility, so you can stand and take some time, and that's where I've reached now, where I have a work-life balance, which is very important to me," she said. "7 o'clock, I'm done from work. I like to have a couple of hours with my family. I like to wake up early with my baby and be with my dogs."