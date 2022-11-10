The true story of Diana's 'revenge dress' — and how 'The Crown' re-created it

Princess Diana was known for her fashion moments — but none are as enduring as the sleek, black, off-the-shoulder number she wore in 1994, nicknamed the "Revenge Dress."

What about the dress, designed by Christina Stambolian, screams "revenge?" It comes down to the timing. Diana wore the dress to a Vanity Fair party at London's Serpentine Gallery on Wednesday, June 29, 1994.

This happened to be the same evening Prince Charles (now King Charles III) admitted to adultery on national television, per the New York Times, in a documentary called “Charles: the Private Man, the Public Role."

The Prince and Princess of Wales had formally separated in 1992 amid rumors of a strained marriage, expanded on in the 1992 book "Diana: Her True Story," which Diana contributed to herself.

Princess Diana wearing a black cocktail dress designed by Christina Stambolian on June 29, 1994 in London, England. Tim Graham / Getty Images

During the two-and-a-half hour special, journalist Jonathan Dimbleby asked Prince Charles if he had remained loyal to Diana throughout their marriage. Charles responded that he had, "until it became irretrievably broken down."

According to Diana's stylist, the princess used the dress — which is unlike anything she had worn in public in previous years — to convey a message.

“Diana wanted to look a million dollars,” former stylist Anna Harvey said in “Princess Diana’s Dresses: The Auction,” a 2013 documentary.

In the same documentary, designer Stambolian revealed that Diana had commissioned the dress three years earlier, but then thought it was “too daring” to wear — until, it seems, that night.

"The Crown" will re-create the moment in Season Five, set in the '90s, as the first trailer indicated. During the season's span, the royal family experienced turmoil in the form of a fire at Windsor Castle; Charles and Diana's separation; Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's separation; and more.

Elizabeth Debicki, who took over the role of Diana from Emma Corrin, steps out in the dress in the trailer — a moment the 32-year-old actor had been anticipating since she had been cast.

Debicki told Entertainment Weekly that she received texts and phone calls from friends and family upon hearing the news of the casting, with one question that came up again and again. Would she get to wear Princess Diana’s 'revenge dress'?

Diana died in 1997, only three years after donning the revenge dress.

“She definitely decided to make a statement,” Debicki told TODAY in an interview with Keir Simmons. “She was really one of a kind with fashion.”

Debicki reflected on the weight of portraying the late princess at such an enduring moment in her life, telling Entertainment Weekly it was “very significant and quite powerful.”

“I can’t really explain it. It’s pretty incredible that a dress would represent a moment in history, or that this human’s life would represent so much and become so iconic. So that was a big day on set for me,” she said.

Debicki also revealed why it was so crucial for her and the costume designers to get the looks just right.

“We feel a lot of responsibility with what we do, as actors in this show, but we also know that we’re not trying to get a likeness, we’re trying to capture sort of an essence, I think,” she told TODAY.

The revenge dress wasn’t the only look of Diana’s that remains noteworthy. 25 years after her death, Diana is still seen as one of the greatest fashion influences of all time. Long live the sheep sweater!