Prince Harry surprises audience at screening of new series ‘Heart of Invictus’

Prince Harry surprised service members at an event for his new Netflix docuseries on Aug. 29.

The Duke of Sussex made an unscheduled appearance at a preview screening of the docuseries, "Heart of Invictus," in San Diego.

There, Harry sat alongside service members from the Navy Wounded Warrior Program, who got the chance to see Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's new project.

“It was such an honor to sit with the population we serve and watch Heart of Invictus together,” Marcus Pace, veteran and regional program director of the Navy Wounded Warrior Program, Navy Region Southwest, was quoted as saying on Instagram. “It gave us moments of hope, especially knowing many of them are in some of the most difficult times of their lives.

"But more than anything, it was an evening about community for our wounded warriors and being around other service members going through the same thing," Pace added.

Author GraceAnn Skidmore, who also attended the event, gushed about what it was like to meet Harry in person.

"Harry is every bit as gracious in person as in the media in his mission to support veterans across the world," she said on Instagram.

Harry and Meghan's new docuseries follows service members from around the globe “who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses” as they prepared to compete in the Invictus Games in The Hague in 2022, the couple’s production company, Archewell Productions, announced in 2021. The docuseries debuted on Netflix Aug. 30.

Harry, who founded the Invictus Games, an athletic event for wounded and sick service members and veterans, appears in the series. He also served as an executive producer of the project.

"This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year," he said in a press release. “I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”