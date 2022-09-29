Prince Andrew’s ‘tumultuous story’ explored in a new Peacock documentary

Peacock explores the complicated life of Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York in the upcoming Peacock documentary “Prince Andrew: Banished.”

A new trailer for the special dropped Sept. 29 and gives a peek into the scandals that have plagued the royal.

The trailer features several talking heads speaking about him and how sex, greed and entitlement may have played a role in his life.

“How could someone like Prince Andrew have gotten into such horrible behavior?” journalist Helen Kirwan-Taylor asks, while one other woman suggests that he knew he was the favorite child of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Prince Andrew thought he more than a royal. He thought he was a celebrity,” Kirwan-Taylor says.

"'Prince Andrew: Banished’ unpacks the tumultuous story of how Prince Andrew, Duke of York — formerly regarded as the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer — whose behavioral antics throughout his career as a Royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1,200-year legacy of the British Royal Family,” Peacock said in a statement.

“Through new interviews with palace insiders, journalists, members of Andrew’s social circle, and the legal team that brought the allegations to light, the documentary takes a deep dive into the world of privilege, jealousy, desire, and greed that pushed Andrew; first, into the orbit of notorious sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and then into a sordid sex trafficking scandal that threatens to bring down the House of Windsor," the statement continues.

Andrew, 62, is the third of the four children Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had together. He and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, have two kids, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32.

Andrew came under intense scrutiny for his friendship with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and, in 2019, he stepped down from his public responsibilities, saying in a statement his relationship with Epstein had become a "major distraction" to the royal family's work.

In January of this year, a U.S. judge rejected Andrew's bid to dismiss a federal lawsuit brought by a woman who claimed he sexually abused her when she was 17. That suit, brought by Virginia Giuffre, was settled in February.

Andrew has formally denied all accusations against him.

Amid his legal issues in January, Andrew had several royal distinctions removed.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

“Prince Andrew: Banished” will be available to stream on Peacock beginning Oct. 5. Peacock is a part of NBC Universal, TODAY's parent company.