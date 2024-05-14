A new “Jeopardy!” spinoff with a pop culture focus is coming to Prime Video.

“Pop Culture Jeopardy!” will have all the “academic rigor” of the original quiz show, but will focus on pop culture topics including movies, music, theater and more, Amazon MGM Studios said in a release May 14.

Contestants will compete in teams of 3 instead of individually

While the original “Jeopardy!” features players competing solo, teamwork will be emphasized in the pop culture spinoff. Contestants will band together in teams of three to answer questions in the tournament-style event.

It sounds like contestants will need a broad knowledge of pop culture, everything from “alternative rock to ‘The Avengers’; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya,” Amazon MGM Studios said in their release.

Who will host the 'Jeopardy!' spinoff on Prime Video?

There’s no word yet on who will host the upcoming spinoff.

Ken Jennings has been hosting “Jeopardy!” on his own since his former co-host, Mayim Bialik, announced her departure in December. The original show is currently in its 40th season.

How to watch the 'Jeopardy!' spinoff

A premiere date has not yet been announced for the new spinoff from Sony Pictures Television (SPT), but it will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, Amazon said.

This marks “the first time that the SPT Game Show Division will expand the ‘Jeopardy!’ franchise into streaming,” according to the release from Amazon MGM Studios, although a previous “Jeopardy!” spinoff called “Sports Jeopardy!” debuted on the Crackle streaming service in 2014.

A few other “Jeopardy!” spinoffs have aired over the years. A music-themed spinoff hosted by Jeff Probst called “Rock & Roll Jeopardy!” aired on VH1 from 1998 to 2001.

A children’s version of the trivia show called “Jep!” also aired on the Game Show Network from 1998 to 2000. According to the show’s archived original website, prizes for kid contestants included trips, TVs, computers and limousine rides to school.