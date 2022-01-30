Peyton Manning reveals why he’s not watching football in surprise ‘SNL’ appearance

“Emily in Paris” has found an unlikely fan in Peyton Manning.

The former football star stopped by the “Weekend Update” desk during a surprise appearance on last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” hosted by Willem Dafoe.

Colin Jost set up Manning to talk about the exciting weekend of football last week during the divisional round of the playoffs, but the quarterback seemed to have his mind on something else entirely.

When asked for his perspective on the match-ups last weekend, Manning told Jost that he had “heard they were incredible.”

“It sounds like all the teams did a great job. Lots of passing and all the touchdowns were in the end zone,” Manning said to a perplexed Jost, who asked if he watched any of the games. “Well, I planned to, but I had an hour to kill before the first game and just for fun, I put on the first episode of ‘Emily In Paris’ season two, and I watched the entire season straight through.”

While the audience erupted in laughter, Manning did not break, plowing through his review of the Netflix hit.

“Oh my god, Colin, this show has everything,” Manning said. “Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism— finally. Not to mention, a culinary tapestry so rich I can only describe it as food porn.”

In an attempt to steer the subject back to football, Jost brought up the rumors that have been circulating about Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL, but Manning did not bite.

“Yeah, I’m not sure it’s true, I think it’s probably just speculation,” Manning said. “But if it were me, I probably would retire if it gave me more time to watch ‘Emily in Paris.’ But I really think for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships…sort of like Emily.”

Manning then broke down the plot of season two of the Netflix show à la a football play, calling it a “classic showdown between Emily’s career and her love life.” The two-time Super Bowl champion even mocked up a diagram involving some of the series’ main characters and the complicated romantic storylines within the season.

Peyton Manning drew up a play for season two's romantic plotlines. SNL / "SNL"/NBC

As the segment went on, Manning appeared to grow increasingly more passionate about the Netflix show and ignored all of Jost’s questions.

"And don’t even get me started on the coaching, okay. Her friend Mindy seriously told Emily to break her pinky promise to forget about Gabriel and stay true to Alfie? Sacré bleu, man,” Manning said. “It’s almost half-time of season two, you gotta call a timeout there. Ooh la la? More like, oh no you didn’t, girl!”

Manning also took a moment to teach Jost some new lingo when diving into the fashion of the show and lauding Emily, played by Lily Collins, for her “lewks,” which as he explained, is “looks, but it’s spelled l-e-w-k.”

One could say Manning pulled off a “lewk” of his own when he added a new accessory to his look, donning a red beret during the homestretch of his passionate rant about “Emily in Paris” after Jost expressed his shock that he missed all of the incredible games.

Peyton Manning is a big fan of the fashion on "Emily in Paris." SNL / "SNL"/NBC

“Sure, watching football was the safe thing to do. That’s what everyone expected me to do, but if I’m learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself,” Manning said. “The French have a saying, ‘Parlez-vous français’ which means, ‘You do you, girl.’”

Jost pointed out that it actually translated to, “Do you speak French?” to which Manning replied, “I don’t speak French, Colin. But thanks to Emily, I speak love.”

