Peter Scolari, ‘Bosom Buddies,’ ‘Girls’ star, dies at 66

Peter Scolari, the Emmy-winning actor known for his work with Tom Hanks on "Bosom Buddies" as well as his roles on the hit shows "Girls" and "Newhart," died at 66 on Friday.

Scolari died after two years of being treated for cancer, his manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed to NBC News.

The actor was also an accomplished Broadway performer during his 43-year entertainment career, appearing in classics like "Hairspray" and "Wicked," teaming with Hanks for "Lucky Guy" in 2013 and starring in the sports-themed plays "Magic/Bird" and "Bronx Bombers," the last of which also starred his wife, Tracy Shayne.

Peter Scolari first came to fame when he starred in the early 1980s sitcom "Bosom Buddies" with Tom Hanks. Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch / Ralph Dominguez / MediaPunch / AP

Scolari, who most recently had a recurring role on the TV drama "Evil," first achieved major fame as one-half of the duo with Hanks on the sitcom "Bosom Buddies" from 1980-82. The show starred the two as single men who disguised themselves as women in order to live in an affordable apartment in a women-only building as they tried to make it in the advertising industry.

The show became a cult favorite despite lasting only two seasons, particularly after Hanks went on to become one of Hollywood's top actors. Scolari followed by playing yuppie producer Michael Harris on Bob Newhart's sitcom "Newhart" from 1984-90.

He won his first Emmy in 2016 for playing the father of Lena Dunham's character who comes out as gay on the HBO show "Girls."

Scolari was also a frequent guest star over the years on numerous TV shows, including "The Love Boat," "The Twilight Zone," "The Drew Carey Show," "The Nanny," "Ally McBeal," "The King of Queens," "The West Wing," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Murphy Brown."

Scolari also appeared in more than a dozen movies, including the 1996 film "That Thing You Do!" with his longtime friend Hanks, who starred and directed the movie about a one-hit-wonder pop band in the 1960s.

He is survived by Shayne and his four children.