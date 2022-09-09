Watch Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco travel through time in the new 'Meet Cute' trailer

We were instantly charmed last month when we learned that former "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson and "The Flight Attendant" star Kaley Cuoco would be co-starring in a sweet rom-com that seemed to have time-travel elements called "Meet Cute."

Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) meets Gary (Pete Davidson) for the first time, again in "Meet Cute." YouTube

And now that the trailer's out we're ... well, let's say we're both intrigued and filled with as many mixed emotions as Davidson's character. Check it out for yourself:

As we learn in the new trailer, Cuoco’s Sheila seems to know a lot more about this “first date” than Davidson’s Gary. She orders the same drink as he does, and later makes quips about how she “loves it” when he makes a certain joke.

Yesterday's hotness: Time-traveling hot tub. Today's hotness: Time-traveling tanning bed. YouTube

Fortunately, she comes clean and explains she's been time-traveling to relive this same date over and over again, "fixing" him with each iteration along the way.

Whoops, Sheila (Cuoco) did it again. As in, killed somebody. YouTube

Gary finds the whole time-travel-first-date aspect acceptable, but he considers what she does with the old versions of herself (cut to Sheila's car mowing down a pedestrian) crazy and "really cute" simultaneously. But then he flips into genuine anger when he learns she's been tweaking him to make him better. Because if something is so perfect you want to revisit it over and over, you definitely want to make it ... more perfect?

Gary (Davidson) is not best pleased to find he's been "fixed." YouTube

Well, we'll have to wait to find out how this plays out (it'll have a cute ending, right?), and see if this is more "Groundhog" than "Morty."

"Meet Cute" premieres on Peacock Sept. 21.