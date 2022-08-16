Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco are starring in a time-travel rom-com — here are the 1st pics

Two of our most charming actors are finally getting to star opposite each other in a new feature film from Peacock, "Meet Cute," the streaming channel announced Tuesday.

The film follows Kaley Cuoco as Sheila and Pete Davidson as Gary, who have a classic love-at-first-sight moment. Swoon! But that would be a very short movie. Nope, it seems Sheila has a time machine and they keep falling for each other again and again and again.

Kaley Cuoco as Sheila and Pete Davidson as Gary keep meeting cute again, and again in "Meet Cute." Peacock

"If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn," said Alex Lehmann, who's directing the film. "Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me, it’s a decision I don’t get to make."

Peacock released several first-look images from the film, featuring the pair looking all swoony and adorable against a city backdrop.

Cuoco and Davidson's characters are destined for each other ... or are they? Peacock

Cuoco posted several images on her Instagram Tuesday, writing in the caption, "Our super cute ‘Meet Cute’ premiers on @peacocktv September 21st! Did I mention it’s cute? Enjoy the time travel 💫"

Cuoco and Davidson have been making a lot of headlines recently. Former "Big Bang Theory" star Cuoco, 36, has been racking up nominations for her "The Flight Attendant" role, and declared her own "love at first sight" moment in May with new boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey.

Is it possible to have a romantic movie without a bejeweled bridge behind the lovers? Peacock

Meanwhile, Davidson, 28, has recently left his longtime job at "Saturday Night Live" and broken things off after a high-profile romance with girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

"Meet Cute" is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 21, on Peacock.