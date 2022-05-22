Pete Davidson confirms he's leaving 'SNL' with heartfelt goodbye post

After eight years, comedian Pete Davidson is leaving "Saturday Night Live."

On Saturday, May 21 — ahead of the "SNL" season finale — Davidson confirmed the news, sharing some behind-the-scenes video of his first sketch ever with a heartfelt caption.

"When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing," he said via a post on the Instagram of creative partner Dave Sirus. "I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up."

"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes," Davidson continued. "We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion."

"Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical," he added. "Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain."

He signed the goodbye "resident young person Pete Davidson."

The 28-year-old comic joined "SNL" in 2014 when he was just 20 years old. He was one of the youngest cast members ever.

He's been known to appear as himself in "Weekend Update" sketches and had a reoccurring role in sketches as "Chad," an easily-distracted, overly chill and apathetic man who finds himself in ridiculous situations.

In the years since, he has appeared in several projects and co-wrote and starred in a full-length feature film, "The King of Staten Island."

He's also listed as a co-creator and star for the upcoming Peacock series "Bupkis."

Davidson also became regular fodder for the tabloids during his tenure at the NBC variety show. He was briefly engaged to pop star Ariana Grande in 2018 and is currently dating reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian.

The two went Instagram official in March and in April, Kardashian told TODAY's Hoda Kotb that their relationship came out of the blue.

“I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” the “Kardashians” star said during an interview for Hoda’s “Making Space” podcast.

“And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun,” she said.

In addition to his upcoming Peacock show, going forward, Davidson might take a page out of Kardashian's business book when it comes to diversifying his portfolio.

Earlier this year, he and fellow "SNL" colleague Colin Jost bought a decommissioned Staten Island ferry. The New York Times reported the two plan to convert it into an arts and entertainment club.