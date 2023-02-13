Some of Netflix’s most memorabel reality stars, ranging from fan favorite to notorious, are about to be under one roof together — actually, make that one resort.

On Feb. 14, the streaming giant will release the first group of episodes from Season One of its latest dating series “Perfect Match.”

Hosted by Nick Lachey — who is now the face of three different Netflix dating shows — ”Perfect Match” brings together 23 contestants who viewers previously watched search for love, sell luxury real estate or compete in intense competitions to win money in shows, all originals of the streaming platform.

Cast members on “Perfect Match” will move into a luxury villa and try to find someone to match with. They can choose to team up based on a romantic connection or strategy as each pair then battles in competitions to find out if they are the most compatible.

Each episode, the winners are given the power to add new members to the cast to possibly build a better connection ... or tear apart a strong relationship.

So, who wasn’t afraid to put themselves back out there and return to reality television for a chance at falling in love? Check out the full list of the contestants who will appear on ‘Perfect Match” and find out which popular Netflix series they come from.

Abbey Humphreys

Abbey Humphreys from "Twentysomethings: Austin." Netflix

Original show: “Twentysomethings: Austin”

Instagram: abbey.freeze

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere from "Selling Tampa." Netflix

Original show: “Selling Tampa”

Instagram: annesophiepf

Bartise Bowden

Bartise Bowden from "Love Is Blind" Season Three. SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Original show: “Love Is Blind” Season Three

Instagram: bartiseb

Calvin Crooks

Calvin Crooks from "The Circle" Season Three. Netflix

Original show: “The Circle” Season Three

Instagram: kiingcrooks

Chase DeMoor

Chase DeMoor from "Too Hot To Handle" Season Three. Netflix

Original show: “Too Hot to Handle” Season Three

Instagram: chasedemoor

Chloe Veitch

Chloe Veitch from "Too Hot To Handle" Season One. Netflix

Original show: “Too Hot To Handle” Season One and “The Circle” Season Two

Instagram: chloeveitchofficial

Colony Reeves

Colony Reeves from "Selling Tampa."

Original show: “Selling Tampa”

Instagram: colony reeves

Damian Powers

Damian Powers from "Love Is Blind" Season One. Netflix

Original show: “Love Is Blind” Season One

Instagram: damian__powers

Diamond Jack

Diamond Jack from "Love is Blind" Season One. Netflix

Original show: “Love Is Blind” Season One

Instagram: iam_diamondjack

Dom Gabriel

Dom Gabriel from "The Mole." Netflix

Original show: “The Mole”

Instagram: dontcalldom

Francesca Farago

Francesca Farago from "Too Hot To Handle" Season One. Netflix

Original show: “Too Hot To Handle” Season One

Instagram: francescafarago

Georgia Hassarati

Georgia Hassarati from "Too Hot To Handle" Season Three. Netflix

Original show: “Too Hot To Handle” Season Three

Instagram: georgiahassarati

Ines Tazi

Ines Tazi from "The Circle: France." Netflix

Original show: “The Circle France”

Instagram: taziines

Izzy Fairthorne

Izzy Fairthorne from "Too Hot To Handle" Season Three. Netflix

Original show: “Too Hot To Handle” Season Three

Instagram: izfairr

Joey Sasso

Joey Sasso from "The Circle" Season One. Netflix

Original show: “The Circle” Season One

Instagram: joeysasso

Kariselle Snow

Kariselle Snow from "Sexy Beasts" Season One. Netflix

Original show: “Sexy Beasts”

Instagram: kariselle

Lauren “LC” Chamblin

Lauren “LC” Chamblin from "Love Is Blind" Season One. Netflix

Original show: “Love Is Blind” Season One

Instagram: 123laurenc

Mitchell Eason

Mitchel Eason from "The Circle" Season Two. Netflix

Original show: “The Circle” Season Two

Instagram: mitchelleason

Nick Uhlenhuth

Nick Uhlenhuth from "The Circle" Season Three. Netflix

Original show: “The Circle” Season Three

Instagram: nickuhlenhuth

Savannah Palacio

Savannah Palacio from "The Circle" Season Two. Netflix

Original show: “The Circle” Season Two

Instagram: savpalacio

Shayne Jansen

Shayne Jansen from "Love Is Blind" Season Two. Netflix

Original show: “Love Is Blind” Season Two

Instagram: shaynejansen

Will Richardson

Will Richardson from "The Mole." Netflix

Original show: “The Mole”

Instagram: williamj

Zay Wilson

Isaiah "Zay" Wilson from "The Ultimatum." Netflix

Original show: “The Ultimatum”

Instagram: zaywilson